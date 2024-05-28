Wuthering Waves: How to get the Lootmapper

Wuthering Waves’ massive open world can be daunting for any Rover, which is why you’ll want the Lootmapper device for a bit of extra help. Here’s how to get one for yourself.

Wuthering Waves is Kuro Games’ new gacha title, complete with original characters, a fresh story, and loot to pick up. Therefore, one of the most useful devices you can get along the way is one that shows you exactly where that loot is.

The Lootmapper can be used to scan specific spots on the map for hidden Supply Chests and Tidal Heritages within the said area. It can be used an infinite amount of times with up to three uses being deployed at once.

Article continues after ad

This allows you to clear out large sections of the map without any need for outside help. However, you don’t start the game with one, so here’s how to get it.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves

In order to get the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves, you’ll need to speak with the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou. However, there are a couple of requirements you’ll need to fulfill before unlocking it.

Kuro Games The Pioneer Association can be found in Jinzhou.

The Lootmapper can only be unlocked once you’ve reached Pioneer Level One. This requires you to collect 100 Silver Coins, which can be found throughout various areas in-game.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to start your gameplay by exploring some of the map, and then unlocking the Lootmapper so you can come back later to pick up anything you might’ve missed.

Article continues after ad

How to use the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves

Using the Lootmapper is pretty simple. Once you have it, you can register it onto your Utility Wheel. From there, select it and hit your Utility button, which will form a golden circle under the player on the map and minimap.

Any chest or Tidal Heritage in the zone will then be highlighted, so you can run over and pick it up.

Article continues after ad

Kuro Games The Lootmapper will create a golden circle on the map, highlighting the location of chests and more.

It’s worth noting that since you can only have three Lootmappers out at any given time, it’s worth picking them up once you’ve finished grabbing the available chests.

You do need a permit to use Lootmappers in zones, but you automatically get one for Jinzhou when you pick up the item from the Pioneer Association.