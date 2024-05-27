Wuthering Waves: How to get Sonance Caskets

Wuthering Waves is a game all about exploring, leveling up your characters, and reaping the rewards. Here’s what role Sonance Caskets play and how to get them.

Wuthering Waves is the newest gacha title to be released from Punishing: Gray Raven developers Kuro Games. The game features an open world to explore that’s full of monsters, chests to loot, and characters to meet and unlock.

Also spread throughout the world are Sonance Caskets. These important little collectibles are filled to the brim with rewards and are always worth grabbing, so here’s how to get them.

How to get Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves

Sonance Caskets are gold cubes that are spread throughout the world of Wuthering Waves. These collectibles are marked on the mini-map and obtaining them is as simple as walking over to pick them up.

These Caskets are vital if you want to grab rewards from various merchants, who will offer Astrites as well as other upgrade materials and currency in return.

Sonance Caskets don’t respawn over time though, so you’ll need to continue venturing further and further each time to find them more. You can use interactive maps or other resources to help locate or markdown ones you’ve already picked up to simplify the process.

How to trade Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves

You can trade Sonance Caskets with Relic Merchants found throughout the map. The first you can find is in Jinzhou and goes by the name of Chenpi.

Kuro Games Chenpi is one of the relic merchants available in Wuthering Waves.

When you speak to one of the Relic Merchants you can choose to trade the Sonance Caskets you’ve collected. Collecting enough of them will allow you to increase your level, which grants you various rewards. However, this also increases the amount of Caskets you’ll need for future rewards.

You can expect rewards such as Astrites, Lustrous Tides, Shell Credits, and more resources when you trade in your Sonance Caskets.