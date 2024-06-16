Wuthering Waves Exploration event: All tasks & rewards

Wuthering Waves Exploration event: All tasks & rewardskuro game
Find out everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves Exploration event that allows you to obtain various rewards for a limited-time.
There are plenty of ways players can farm Astrites and other materials in Wuthering Waves, and completing the Exploration event is one example. Much like the Second Coming of Solaris, this limited-time event will offer you various rewards by completing different challenges.
The main difference is that with the Exploration event, the challenges are completely random for each player. But don’t worry—we’ve compiled a list of all the tasks and rewards for the event.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about Wuthering Waves’ exploration event, including how to unlock it, tasks, rewards, and how you can complete it.
Wuthering Waves Exploration event explained
Players can complete two random Survey Tasks daily from the event page during the Exploration event in Wuthering Waves. Doing these tasks will let you rack up points, which you can later use to obtain different rewards in the game.
The Exploration event will also only be available until June 27, 2024, so you have time before then to complete the quests and earn rewards. It’s also worth knowing that you must reach Union Level 14 to unlock this event.
Wuthering Waves Exploration event Survey Tasks
Players can’t choose the Survey Tasks as they are given randomly, but we’ve compiled a pool of all the tasks that you’ll stumble upon in the game. Here’s a list of them:
- Defeat 5 Enemies
- Upgrade any Weapon 1 time
- Defeat 1 Overlord Class
- Use the Synthesizer 1 time
- Upgrade any Resonator 1 time
- Consume any Potion 1 time
- Upgrade any Echo 1 time
- Absorb 1 Echo
- Obtain 1 piece of Raw Meat
Wuthering Waves Exploration event rewards
As for the rewards, once you’ve racked up enough points, you’ll be able to obtain these below during the Exploration event in Wuthering Waves:
- x800 Astrite
- x1 Malleable Elite Class Echo I
- x1 Malleable Elite Class Echo II
- x30 Premium Sealed Tube
- x100 Premium Tuner
Since there’s a cap on the amount of points you can earn in a day, it’s recommended to put some time into doing these challenges whenever possible. This differs from the Second Coming of Solaris event, which lets you complete the missions regardless of whether you’ve skipped a day.