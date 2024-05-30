GamingWuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves: All achievements listed

Liam Ho
Wuthering Waves character holding a gunKuro Game

Achievements in Wuthering Waves are vital to collecting and farming Astrites for you to pull, they can be achieved by doing all sorts of activities, so here’s a list of every achievement.

Wuthering Waves is Kuro Games’ new open-world gacha title, complete with a new story, new characters to roll for, and Astrites to collect. One of the best ways to collect Astrites is by completing various achievements in-game, which offer them as rewards.

As such you’ll want to be completing and collecting as many achievements as possible, all in an effort to collect the valuable materials. So here’s a list of every achievement in Wuthering Waves.

All Achievements in Wuthering Waves

Here is every achievement, group, and description in Wuthering Waves.

Battle Memories Group

AchievementDescription
Beringal, We’re Goin DownDefeat the Feilian Beringal for the first time.
Cross the Boundless FogDefeat the Lampylumen Myriad for the first time.
Crown FallenDefeat the Crownless for the first time.
Dancing FlashDefeat the Tempest Mephis for the first time. 
Duang!!!Parry enemy attacks ten times.
Fading Tempest“Thunder’s Finale.”
Fatal StrikeTrigger the Intro Skill 20 times.
From Evade to AttackPerform a Dodge 50 times.
Mephis KombatDefeat the Tempest Mephis 50 times.
Moment Once MoreUse any Revivial item for the first time.
Night VoyagerDefeat the Inferno Rider 50 times.
No Liz, But Strange BirdsDefeat the Mourning Aix 50 times.
Only the Bell TollsDefeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time.
Penetrate the Fog with LightDefeat the Lampylumen Myriad 50 times. 
Recoil: Bell-Borne GeocheloneUse the Echo Skill of the Bell-Borne Geochelone to strike a fatal blow on the Bell-Borne Geochelone.
Recoil: Inferno RiderUse the Echo Skill of the Inferno Rider to strike a fatal blow on the Inferno Rider.
Recoil: Mourning AixUse the Echo Skill of the Mourning Aix to strike a fatal blow on the Mourning Aix.
Recoil: Tempest MephisUse the Echo Skill of the Thundering Mephis to strike a fatal blow on the Thundering Mephis.
Recoil: The CrownlessUse the Echo Skill of the Crownless to strike a fatal blow on the Crownless.
Ride the InfernoDefeat the Inferno Rider for the first time.
Rule the ForestDefeat the Feilian Beringal 50 times.
Silent BurstDeal 10,000 points of Crit. DMG. 
Take the CrownDefeat the Crownless 50 times.
Wakey, Wakey!Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone 50 times.
When Aix CriesDefeat the Mourning Aix for the first time.

Battle Skills I

AchievementDescription
“I choose the form of Tacet Discord!”Use Echo Skills to transform into an Echo ten times.
Dance with the WolvesDefeat “Wasteland Bellower” in Wuming Bay.
Debut Project of the Big Three!Defeat the “Fractsidus Follower” in Port City of Guixu.
Empty the NestDefeat the “Scorpion’s Nest” in Port City of Guixu.
Go & Fight!Use Echo Skills to summon an Echo ten times.
Gorilla GazerDefeat the “Wild Scarlet” in Dim Forest.
Here Comes the BearThe compulsory course in the wilderness.
Just A RockDefeat “Obelisk Guardian” in Desorock Highland.
Love, Death & AbandonedDefeat the “Carapace: Engine Zero” in Central Plains.
Master Damage I Deal 10,000 damage in total.
Master Damage IIDeal 100,000 damage in total.
Master Damage IIIDeal 1,000,000 damage in total.
Master Damage IVDeal 10,000,000 damage in total.
Not My Match!Defeat the “Young Murmurin” in Dim Forest.
Plant vs Zombie RoseshroomDefeat the “Roseshroom Variant” in Port City of Guixu.
Prism PartyDefeat the “Prism Heart” in Dim Forest.
Protocol 3. A-attack!Defeat the “Autopuppet Scout-01” in Central Plains.
Safety First!Defeat the “Illuminator Theater” in Desorock Highland.
The “Ultimate”Defeat the “Viridblaze Saurian: Ultimate” in Central Plains.
The Grand Master Deal 10,000 damage with one attack to an enemy.
The True Power!Deal 1,000 damage with one attack to an enemy.
Though I Can’t FlyDefeat the “Twin Hero” in Whining Aix’s Mire.
Turtle Breathing Use the Echo Skill of any small Chelonian-type Echo for the first time.
We Are the Challenger, My FriendDefeat the “Chasm Rider” in the Qichi Village
Wild Boar Forest RampageDefeat the “Sabyrkin” in Tiger’s Maw.

Battle Skills II

AchievementDescription
A Silent TickDefeat 66 Tick Tacks.
Goodnight, Snip SnapsDefeat 66 Snip Snaps.
Handy Pistols IDefeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 7m away.
Handy Pistols IIDefeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 1m away.
Lights Out…Defeat 66 Zig Zags.
New Places the OldUse the Echo Skill of the Fusion Dreadmane to defeat the Havoc Dreadmane ten times.
Sniff the Whiff Defeat 66 Whiff Whaffs.
The Dark Knight RisesDefeat 100 Exiles.

Echo Collection

AchievementDescription
Ace TrainerUpgrade a five-star Echo to max level.
Are You My Servant?Absorb a five-star Echo.
As Long as it Works!Absorb a three-star Echo.
Become an Echo Enthusiast!Absorb 100 Echoes in total.
Become an Echo Expert!Absorb 300 Echoes in total.
Become the Echo Master!Absorb 500 Echoes in total.
Butterfly Effect ITune Echoes 50 times.
Butterfly Effect IITune Echoes 100 times.
Butterfly Effect IIITune Echoes 200 times.
Defeat Echoes with EchoesUpgrade any Echo to max level.
Do you believe in light too?What the hell is a shiny, bright thing….
Golden Legend IAbsorb ten five-star Echoes.
Golden Legend IIAbsorb 20 five-star Echoes.
Golden Legend IIIAbsorb 50 five-star Echoes.
Nice to Meet YouAbsorb a four-star Echo.
Nothing LessActivate all Sonata Effects of an Echo set for the first time.

Exploration: Huanglong

AchievementDescription
“Trace On”Challenge all “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” in Jinzhou. 
Chest Collector IOpen 100 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.
Chest Collector IIOpen 200 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.
Chest Collector IIIOpen 350 Supply Chests in Jinzhou.
Cremation Tuning IObtain 20 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.
Cremation Tuning IIObtain 50 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.
Cremation Tuning IIIObtain 80 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou.
Dance in the Laser LightManeuver the dolls through the laser corridor in “Solitary Crusade.”
Echoes of the Past: JinzhouDeliver 115 Sonance Caskets to Chenpi.
Fastest LegendComplete “Parallel Perception” for the first time.
Follow the Light of the BeaconComplete “Silent History.”
May the Beacons Guide UsComplete “Silent History.”
One-way Road AheadSolve a Magnetic Cube puzzle one time.
Only Reverberation RemainsChallenge all Tacet Fields in Jinzhou.
Perspective BenderComplete “Perspective Bender” for the first time.
Pioneer’s Proof: JinzhouReach Legendary Pioneer in Jinzhou.
POWER!Sit on the highest chair in Jinzhou.
Ride the Tide: JinzhouActivate all markers on the map of Jinzhou.
Set off the FireworksSolve an Encryption Block puzzle one time.
Sound of the ReturnCollect 20 Mutterflies in Jinzhou.
Star HeartSolve the puzzle in the bulletin board in online mode.
Starry HeartsSolve the puzzle on the bulletin board in Co-op Mode.
The MetamorphosisComplete five Echo Challenges.
World Travel: JinzhouActivate all Resonance Beacons in Jinzhou.

From the Abyssal Tower I

AchievementDescription
Dies the ElegyComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix VI.”
Do Not Go Gentle into that Good NightUnlock “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.”
Ghost of Dark Forest: HunterComplete all stages in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.”
Ghost of Dark Forest: LurkerObtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Experimental Zone.”
Ghost of Dark Forest: ObserverObtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.
Ghost of Dark Forest: StrollerObtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Stable Zone.”
Land of the Singing CicadaComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix I.”
Meeting the KingComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” – “Feilian Beringal I.”
Mine GuardComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron VI.”
No King in SightComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Feilian Beringal VI.”
Strange Bird in the MountainComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron I.”
Thunder in the Burning SeaComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis I.”
Thunder SilencerComplete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis VI.”

Huanglong I

AchievementDescription
A Desperate GambleComplete “The Hidden Truth.”
A Time Beyond Your ReachComplete “The Eternal Concert.”
Atom: Jungle’s OdysseyComplete “When the Forest is No Longer Dim.”
Days Gone ByComplete “Shadows of the Past.”
Full HouseComplete “Liondancer’s Practice.”
Future is HereComplete “The Past is the Future.”
Honor My SloganComplete “We Promise, We Deliver.”
Nothing is FreeComplete “A Free Meal?”
Remember MeComplete “Stygian Lacrimosa.”
Sorry, I’m a PatrollerComplete “Secret Investigation.” 
Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns BlueComplete “Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs.”
The Brave Wins When Paths Cross!Complete “Camp Raid.”
The Master of Overdashing Complete “Hero of the Leap.”
The Sun Rises as UsualComplete “Radar Reactivation.”
When the Forest is No Longer DarkComplete “When Moonlight Shines in the Forest.”
Your Mystery, I’ll Answer Complete “The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics.”

Moments With You

AchievementsDescription
Crescent Moon on the Banyan TreeComplete “Under the Moonlit Banyan.”
Jingle BellsComplete “Sound Tracing” in “Wild Heart’s Return.”
Keeper in the DarknessComplete “Solitary Crusade.”
Participation is the KeyParticipate in “Gulpuff Relay” in “Daybreak at Last.”
Rising Suan’niComplete “Wild Heart’s Return.”
The Same SunsetComplete “Daybreak at Last.”

Path of Growth

AchievementsDescription
“Hero of Justice”Resonator Ascension reaches Rank six.
“The Fragile Me is Already Dead”Upgrade all skills of any Resonator to max level.
All Battles Won IUpgrade Data Bank to level eight.
All Battles Won IIUpgrade Data Bank to level 15.
All Battles Won IIIUpgrade Data Bank to level 20.
Beginner Pet RaisingObtain the Echo of the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time.
First TryEquip one four-star or above weapon.
Friendly Neighborhood IComplete ten Daily Quests in total.
Friendly Neighborhood IIComplete 50 Daily Quests in total.
Good Neighbors of Citizens IIComplete 30 Daily Quests in total.
When the Stars Shine IObtain three Resonators in total.
When the Stars Shine IIObtain six Resonators in total.
When the Stars Shine IIIObtain ten Resonators in total.
You Don’t Even Want to Call Me Big Brother! Obtain the Echo of the Crownless for the first time.

Rover’s Journey

AchievementsDescription
“Buried under the Peach Blossom Tree…”Inspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village.
“What Lies under the Peach Blossom Tree…”Inspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village.
A Whispering MelodyComplete “Clashing Blades.”
Candy Spells RiddleReceive the Sugar Pearl from Jinzhou’s Magistrate.
Captivating You Always Capture your first photo in “Photos of Jinzhou.”
From the New WorldComplete Main Quest: Utterance of Marvels.
If the Melody Rings TrueComplete “Rewinding Raindrops.”
Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Silent MessageComplete “First Resonance.”
Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Utterance of FrontlineComplete “Echoing Marche.”
Kitten FirstComplete all quests of “Save the World? Save the Cat!”
Shepherd GameComplete “Ominous Star.”
The Tuning MasterRetrieve all five missing Sonodisks.
Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Frontline CallsComplete “Echoing Marche.”
Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Wordless MessageComplete “First Resonance.”

Unexpected Experience

AchievementsDescription
A Deadly WeightA Resonator becomes incapacitated by the Excarats’ attacks.
BOOM BOOM!A Resonator becomes incapacitated by the explosive attacks of the Zigs ZagsA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Bury the ThunderA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Electro DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Chilling FrostA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Close Your EyesA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Havoc DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
DANGEROUS CREATUREA Resonator becomes incapacitated after being juggled by the Gulpuffs.
Noisy WindA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Aero DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Over-Photosynthesis A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Spectro DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Rise & ShineA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow when HP is above 95 percent.
Scorching SunA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Fusion DMG when HP is above 50 percent.
Unexpected Disaster A Resonator becomes incapacitated after being bumped by the Inferno Rider.

Wilderness Calls

AchievementsDescription
Creative Workshop IUse the Synthesizer 20 times.
Creative Workshop IIUse the Synthesizer 50 times.
Creative Workshop IIIUse the Synthesizer 100 times.
Effective Potion IUse potion 20 times.
Effective Potion IIUse potion 50 times.
Effective Potion IIIUse potion 100 times.
Fishing Master ICatch 50 fish.
Fishing Master IICatch 100 fish.
Fishing Master IIICatch 200 fish.
Follow the MapUse Echo Hunting 50 times.
Gold Miner ICollect minerals 50 times.
Gold Miner IICollect minerals 100 times.
Gold Miner IIICollect minerals 200 times.
Hunting Master IObtain 50 pieces of Poultry.
Hunting Master IIObtain 100 pieces of Poultry.
Hunting Master IIIObtain 200 pieces of Poultry.
Mochelin 1-Star ChefReach Chef Level two.
Mochelin 2-Star ChefReach Chef Level five.
Pharmacist’s Spell IReach Synthesis Level two.
Pharmacist’s Spell IIReach Synthesis Level five.
Savoring Joy IConsume Dishes 20 times.
Savoring Joy IIConsume Dishes 50 times.
Savoring Joy IIIConsume Dishes 100 times.
Skilled CraftsmenForge any weapon one time.
Wild Hunter IObtain 50 pieces of Raw Meat.
Wild Hunter IIObtain 100 pieces of Raw Meat.
Wild Hunter IIIObtain 200 pieces of Raw Meat.
Winner Winner Chicken DinnerMake one Spicy Pulled Chicken.

