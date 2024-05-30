Wuthering Waves: All achievements listed

Achievements in Wuthering Waves are vital to collecting and farming Astrites for you to pull, they can be achieved by doing all sorts of activities, so here’s a list of every achievement.

Wuthering Waves is Kuro Games’ new open-world gacha title, complete with a new story, new characters to roll for, and Astrites to collect. One of the best ways to collect Astrites is by completing various achievements in-game, which offer them as rewards.

As such you’ll want to be completing and collecting as many achievements as possible, all in an effort to collect the valuable materials. So here’s a list of every achievement in Wuthering Waves.

All Achievements in Wuthering Waves

Here is every achievement, group, and description in Wuthering Waves.

Battle Memories Group

Achievement Description Beringal, We’re Goin Down Defeat the Feilian Beringal for the first time. Cross the Boundless Fog Defeat the Lampylumen Myriad for the first time. Crown Fallen Defeat the Crownless for the first time. Dancing Flash Defeat the Tempest Mephis for the first time. Duang!!! Parry enemy attacks ten times. Fading Tempest “Thunder’s Finale.” Fatal Strike Trigger the Intro Skill 20 times. From Evade to Attack Perform a Dodge 50 times. Mephis Kombat Defeat the Tempest Mephis 50 times. Moment Once More Use any Revivial item for the first time. Night Voyager Defeat the Inferno Rider 50 times. No Liz, But Strange Birds Defeat the Mourning Aix 50 times. Only the Bell Tolls Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time. Penetrate the Fog with Light Defeat the Lampylumen Myriad 50 times. Recoil: Bell-Borne Geochelone Use the Echo Skill of the Bell-Borne Geochelone to strike a fatal blow on the Bell-Borne Geochelone. Recoil: Inferno Rider Use the Echo Skill of the Inferno Rider to strike a fatal blow on the Inferno Rider. Recoil: Mourning Aix Use the Echo Skill of the Mourning Aix to strike a fatal blow on the Mourning Aix. Recoil: Tempest Mephis Use the Echo Skill of the Thundering Mephis to strike a fatal blow on the Thundering Mephis. Recoil: The Crownless Use the Echo Skill of the Crownless to strike a fatal blow on the Crownless. Ride the Inferno Defeat the Inferno Rider for the first time. Rule the Forest Defeat the Feilian Beringal 50 times. Silent Burst Deal 10,000 points of Crit. DMG. Take the Crown Defeat the Crownless 50 times. Wakey, Wakey! Defeat the Bell-Borne Geochelone 50 times. When Aix Cries Defeat the Mourning Aix for the first time.

Battle Skills I

Achievement Description “I choose the form of Tacet Discord!” Use Echo Skills to transform into an Echo ten times. Dance with the Wolves Defeat “Wasteland Bellower” in Wuming Bay. Debut Project of the Big Three! Defeat the “Fractsidus Follower” in Port City of Guixu. Empty the Nest Defeat the “Scorpion’s Nest” in Port City of Guixu. Go & Fight! Use Echo Skills to summon an Echo ten times. Gorilla Gazer Defeat the “Wild Scarlet” in Dim Forest. Here Comes the Bear The compulsory course in the wilderness. Just A Rock Defeat “Obelisk Guardian” in Desorock Highland. Love, Death & Abandoned Defeat the “Carapace: Engine Zero” in Central Plains. Master Damage I Deal 10,000 damage in total. Master Damage II Deal 100,000 damage in total. Master Damage III Deal 1,000,000 damage in total. Master Damage IV Deal 10,000,000 damage in total. Not My Match! Defeat the “Young Murmurin” in Dim Forest. Plant vs Zombie Roseshroom Defeat the “Roseshroom Variant” in Port City of Guixu. Prism Party Defeat the “Prism Heart” in Dim Forest. Protocol 3. A-attack! Defeat the “Autopuppet Scout-01” in Central Plains. Safety First! Defeat the “Illuminator Theater” in Desorock Highland. The “Ultimate” Defeat the “Viridblaze Saurian: Ultimate” in Central Plains. The Grand Master Deal 10,000 damage with one attack to an enemy. The True Power! Deal 1,000 damage with one attack to an enemy. Though I Can’t Fly Defeat the “Twin Hero” in Whining Aix’s Mire. Turtle Breathing Use the Echo Skill of any small Chelonian-type Echo for the first time. We Are the Challenger, My Friend Defeat the “Chasm Rider” in the Qichi Village Wild Boar Forest Rampage Defeat the “Sabyrkin” in Tiger’s Maw.

Battle Skills II

Achievement Description A Silent Tick Defeat 66 Tick Tacks. Goodnight, Snip Snaps Defeat 66 Snip Snaps. Handy Pistols I Defeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 7m away. Handy Pistols II Defeat enemies ten times with Chixia’s Heavy Attack from 1m away. Lights Out… Defeat 66 Zig Zags. New Places the Old Use the Echo Skill of the Fusion Dreadmane to defeat the Havoc Dreadmane ten times. Sniff the Whiff Defeat 66 Whiff Whaffs. The Dark Knight Rises Defeat 100 Exiles.

Echo Collection

Achievement Description Ace Trainer Upgrade a five-star Echo to max level. Are You My Servant? Absorb a five-star Echo. As Long as it Works! Absorb a three-star Echo. Become an Echo Enthusiast! Absorb 100 Echoes in total. Become an Echo Expert! Absorb 300 Echoes in total. Become the Echo Master! Absorb 500 Echoes in total. Butterfly Effect I Tune Echoes 50 times. Butterfly Effect II Tune Echoes 100 times. Butterfly Effect III Tune Echoes 200 times. Defeat Echoes with Echoes Upgrade any Echo to max level. Do you believe in light too? What the hell is a shiny, bright thing…. Golden Legend I Absorb ten five-star Echoes. Golden Legend II Absorb 20 five-star Echoes. Golden Legend III Absorb 50 five-star Echoes. Nice to Meet You Absorb a four-star Echo. Nothing Less Activate all Sonata Effects of an Echo set for the first time.

Exploration: Huanglong

Achievement Description “Trace On” Challenge all “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” in Jinzhou. Chest Collector I Open 100 Supply Chests in Jinzhou. Chest Collector II Open 200 Supply Chests in Jinzhou. Chest Collector III Open 350 Supply Chests in Jinzhou. Cremation Tuning I Obtain 20 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou. Cremation Tuning II Obtain 50 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou. Cremation Tuning III Obtain 80 Tidal Heritages in Jinzhou. Dance in the Laser Light Maneuver the dolls through the laser corridor in “Solitary Crusade.” Echoes of the Past: Jinzhou Deliver 115 Sonance Caskets to Chenpi. Fastest Legend Complete “Parallel Perception” for the first time. Follow the Light of the Beacon Complete “Silent History.” May the Beacons Guide Us Complete “Silent History.” One-way Road Ahead Solve a Magnetic Cube puzzle one time. Only Reverberation Remains Challenge all Tacet Fields in Jinzhou. Perspective Bender Complete “Perspective Bender” for the first time. Pioneer’s Proof: Jinzhou Reach Legendary Pioneer in Jinzhou. POWER! Sit on the highest chair in Jinzhou. Ride the Tide: Jinzhou Activate all markers on the map of Jinzhou. Set off the Fireworks Solve an Encryption Block puzzle one time. Sound of the Return Collect 20 Mutterflies in Jinzhou. Star Heart Solve the puzzle in the bulletin board in online mode. Starry Hearts Solve the puzzle on the bulletin board in Co-op Mode. The Metamorphosis Complete five Echo Challenges. World Travel: Jinzhou Activate all Resonance Beacons in Jinzhou.

From the Abyssal Tower I

Achievement Description Dies the Elegy Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix VI.” Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night Unlock “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.” Ghost of Dark Forest: Hunter Complete all stages in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone.” Ghost of Dark Forest: Lurker Obtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Experimental Zone.” Ghost of Dark Forest: Observer Obtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Hazard Zone. Ghost of Dark Forest: Stroller Obtain all Crests in “Tower of Adversity: Stable Zone.” Land of the Singing Cicada Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Mourning Aix I.” Meeting the King Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity” – “Feilian Beringal I.” Mine Guard Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron VI.” No King in Sight Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Feilian Beringal VI.” Strange Bird in the Mountain Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Impermanence Heron I.” Thunder in the Burning Sea Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis I.” Thunder Silencer Complete “Tactical Hologram: Calamity”- “Tempest Mephis VI.”

Huanglong I

Achievement Description A Desperate Gamble Complete “The Hidden Truth.” A Time Beyond Your Reach Complete “The Eternal Concert.” Atom: Jungle’s Odyssey Complete “When the Forest is No Longer Dim.” Days Gone By Complete “Shadows of the Past.” Full House Complete “Liondancer’s Practice.” Future is Here Complete “The Past is the Future.” Honor My Slogan Complete “We Promise, We Deliver.” Nothing is Free Complete “A Free Meal?” Remember Me Complete “Stygian Lacrimosa.” Sorry, I’m a Patroller Complete “Secret Investigation.” Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue Complete “Travel in Jinzhou: Gulpuffs.” The Brave Wins When Paths Cross! Complete “Camp Raid.” The Master of Overdashing Complete “Hero of the Leap.” The Sun Rises as Usual Complete “Radar Reactivation.” When the Forest is No Longer Dark Complete “When Moonlight Shines in the Forest.” Your Mystery, I’ll Answer Complete “The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics.”

Moments With You

Achievements Description Crescent Moon on the Banyan Tree Complete “Under the Moonlit Banyan.” Jingle Bells Complete “Sound Tracing” in “Wild Heart’s Return.” Keeper in the Darkness Complete “Solitary Crusade.” Participation is the Key Participate in “Gulpuff Relay” in “Daybreak at Last.” Rising Suan’ni Complete “Wild Heart’s Return.” The Same Sunset Complete “Daybreak at Last.”

Path of Growth

Achievements Description “Hero of Justice” Resonator Ascension reaches Rank six. “The Fragile Me is Already Dead” Upgrade all skills of any Resonator to max level. All Battles Won I Upgrade Data Bank to level eight. All Battles Won II Upgrade Data Bank to level 15. All Battles Won III Upgrade Data Bank to level 20. Beginner Pet Raising Obtain the Echo of the Bell-Borne Geochelone for the first time. First Try Equip one four-star or above weapon. Friendly Neighborhood I Complete ten Daily Quests in total. Friendly Neighborhood II Complete 50 Daily Quests in total. Good Neighbors of Citizens II Complete 30 Daily Quests in total. When the Stars Shine I Obtain three Resonators in total. When the Stars Shine II Obtain six Resonators in total. When the Stars Shine III Obtain ten Resonators in total. You Don’t Even Want to Call Me Big Brother! Obtain the Echo of the Crownless for the first time.

Rover’s Journey

Achievements Description “Buried under the Peach Blossom Tree…” Inspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village. “What Lies under the Peach Blossom Tree…” Inspect the peach tree in the Qichi Village. A Whispering Melody Complete “Clashing Blades.” Candy Spells Riddle Receive the Sugar Pearl from Jinzhou’s Magistrate. Captivating You Always Capture your first photo in “Photos of Jinzhou.” From the New World Complete Main Quest: Utterance of Marvels. If the Melody Rings True Complete “Rewinding Raindrops.” Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Silent Message Complete “First Resonance.” Jinzhou Magistrate’s Words: Utterance of Frontline Complete “Echoing Marche.” Kitten First Complete all quests of “Save the World? Save the Cat!” Shepherd Game Complete “Ominous Star.” The Tuning Master Retrieve all five missing Sonodisks. Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Frontline Calls Complete “Echoing Marche.” Thus Spoke the Magistrate: Wordless Message Complete “First Resonance.”

Unexpected Experience

Achievements Description A Deadly Weight A Resonator becomes incapacitated by the Excarats’ attacks. BOOM BOOM! A Resonator becomes incapacitated by the explosive attacks of the Zigs ZagsA Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent. Bury the Thunder A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Electro DMG when HP is above 50 percent. Chilling Frost A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Glacio DMG when HP is above 50 percent. Close Your Eyes A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Havoc DMG when HP is above 50 percent. DANGEROUS CREATURE A Resonator becomes incapacitated after being juggled by the Gulpuffs. Noisy Wind A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Aero DMG when HP is above 50 percent. Over-Photosynthesis A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Spectro DMG when HP is above 50 percent. Rise & Shine A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow when HP is above 95 percent. Scorching Sun A Resonator becomes incapacitated by a fatal blow of Fusion DMG when HP is above 50 percent. Unexpected Disaster A Resonator becomes incapacitated after being bumped by the Inferno Rider.

Wilderness Calls