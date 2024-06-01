Find out where to find Wintry Bell in Wuthering Waves in the open world as well as where you can purchase this ascension material.

Much like the Pecok Flower, Wintry Bell is a material needed to ascend certain characters in Wuthering Waves. This is extremely important if you want to increase their level to build a stronger party to fight against more challenging bosses.

Specifically, you’ll need this flower to ascend Aalto, Yangyang, and Sanhua – which you can unlock for free just by logging in to the game daily.

Getting your hands on this material can take some time if you don’t know where to look. If you’re struggling to find this material, here are Wintry Bell locations in Wuthering Waves to help you out.

Article continues after ad

Wuthering Waves: Wintry Bell locations

kuro game Wintry Bells can be found in the Tolling Stream area in Wuthering Waves.

Wintry Bells spawn in Tolling Stream within the Gorges of Spirits, an area you’ll be able to find just northwest of Jinzhou. Here, you’ll be able to find them clumped near each other, especially near the river bank. In total, there are 33 Wintry Bells you’ll be able to farm in this location.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth knowing that this is also the same area where the Bell-Borne Geochelone boss resides. So, while you’re at it, ideally, you’ll want to tackle this boss to get its Echo. As long as you’re using the best builds for your characters and not under-leveled, you should be good to fight it.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy Wintry Bells in Wuthering Waves

kuro game Purchasing Wintry Bells from Shifang Pharmacy can be a bit pricey, but it’s a quick alternative.

If you’re not a fan of exploring the area or have other quests you’d rather prioritize, the fastest way to get Wintry Bells is by directly purchasing it from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. The flower is priced at 3,000 Shell Credits each, and there are only 15 of them in stock.

If you decide to buy everything, you’ll have to wait until the server resets to repurchase them from the NPC. Though this also works the same way when it comes to farming the material in Wuthering Waves‘ open world.