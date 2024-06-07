Where to find Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves

Here are all Belle Poppy locations in Wuthering Waves for those looking into ascending certain Resonators in the game.

Each Resonator in Wuthering Waves can be leveled up outside of their initial level cap by ascending them. Not only will this boost their stats but also make your whole lineup more powerful. However, similar to other gacha games, ascending them will require you to collect several materials.

Of course, different characters require different materials. If you’re looking into ascending Verina — one of the best Resonators at the moment — Chixia, or Danjin, then you’ll need to get your hands on Belle Poppy.

Check out everything you need to know about Belle Poppy locations in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Belle Poppy locations

kuro game / Wuthering.gg Belle Poppy locations in Wuthering Waves.

You’ll find an abundance of Belle Poppy on the eastern side of Port City Guixu in Wuthering Waves. Not only is this the best place to farm the flower, but it’s also where you’ll be faced with the Inferno Rider boss during the We Promise, We Deliver quest.

Due to their bright red color, these flowers are pretty easy to spot once you arrive in this area. That said, if you’re struggling to find them, make sure to use your Sensor, as this will help highlight your surroundings and mark nearby Belle Poppies with a yellow color.

Also, it’s worth noting that while you’re free to farm however you want, these flowers won’t respawn until the next server reset.

Where to buy Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves

An alternative way to get Belle Poppy in Wuthering Waves is by purchasing them from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. This is a great option if you run out of Belle Poppies in the wild, though there’s a limit to the number of flowers you can buy here.

The NPC here sells 15 Belle Poppy, each costing 3,000 Credit Shells. And just like other farming materials you can get in the wild, you’ll need to wait for the next server to reset once they’re out of stock.

Still, it’s worth knowing about this place if you simply don’t feel like farming for the day or have tons of Credit Shells to spend. Here, you can also buy other ascension materials like the Wintry Bells and Pecok Flowers.