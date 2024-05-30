What is the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves? Dungeon explained

Wuthering Wave’s first endgame mode is the terrifying Tower of Adversity, here’s everything you need to know so you too can reap the rewards.

Kuro Game’s Wuthering Waves has plenty to offer players, a huge open world, tonnes of quests and stories, and plenty of characters to meet and pull for. However, the real end game is currently in the Tower of Adversity, a challenging activity that provides plenty of great rewards.

How to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves?

In order to unlock the Tower of Adversity, you’ll need to hit Union Level 15 and complete the Alone in the Abyss quest. After that, you can speak to Sanhua, who will reveal the Tower of Adversity’s location to the player, located on an island West of Jinzhou.

Kuro Games The Tower of Adversity is located just east of Jinzhou.

What is the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves?

The Tower of Adversity is similar to the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact, letting you put your characters and skills to the test. Each stage contains various enemies that you need to defeat within the given time limit, the faster you do, the better the rewards.

Every stage also has a form of modifier, so you’ll want to pay close attention to these to maximize your team’s efficiency.

Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity Vigor

The Tower of Adversity also forces you to use a wide variety of characters due to its Vigor system. Each individual character has a certain amount of Vigor that will be spent as you use them in the various stages. Once a character runs out of Vigor, you won’t be able to use them again.

The Vigor cost increases at each level, but the different Zones in the Tower of Adversity have different Vigor costs. That means Resonators will have different Vigor counts in different areas of the Tower of Adversity.

Kuro Games Resonators will all have a certain amount of Vigor, meaning you can’t run them all the way through.

Because of this, you should focus on building our team compositions strategically, making sure you place Resonators that synergize well with one another, and having multiple teams to swap in and out of if you need.

Having a healer is always a good idea when you’re tackling the Tower of Adversity, so Verina or Baizhi are good to keep around.

Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity zones

The Tower of Adversity is divided into three distinct Zones. The Stable Zone, Experimental Zone, and Hazard Zone.

These zones scale up in difficulty, with the Hazard Zone being the most difficult.

Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity rewards

As an endgame activity, the Tower of Adversity has plenty of rewards on offer, so here the full rundown of what you can grab from each Zone.

Stable Zone

Astrite x800

Shell Credit x60000

Advanced Resonance Potion x8

Advanced Energy Core x4

Hazard Record x80

Experimental Zone

Astrite x1000

Shell Credit x130000

Advanced Resonance Potion x10

Advanced Energy Core x7

Advanced Sealed Tube x7

Hazard Record x320

Hazard Zone