What is the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves? Dungeon explained

What is the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves? Dungeon explainedKuro Games
Wuthering Wave’s first endgame mode is the terrifying Tower of Adversity, here’s everything you need to know so you too can reap the rewards.
Kuro Game’s Wuthering Waves has plenty to offer players, a huge open world, tonnes of quests and stories, and plenty of characters to meet and pull for. However, the real end game is currently in the Tower of Adversity, a challenging activity that provides plenty of great rewards.
Looking to learn more? We’ve got you covered.
How to unlock the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves?
In order to unlock the Tower of Adversity, you’ll need to hit Union Level 15 and complete the Alone in the Abyss quest. After that, you can speak to Sanhua, who will reveal the Tower of Adversity’s location to the player, located on an island West of Jinzhou.
What is the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves?
The Tower of Adversity is similar to the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact, letting you put your characters and skills to the test. Each stage contains various enemies that you need to defeat within the given time limit, the faster you do, the better the rewards.
Every stage also has a form of modifier, so you’ll want to pay close attention to these to maximize your team’s efficiency.
Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity Vigor
The Tower of Adversity also forces you to use a wide variety of characters due to its Vigor system. Each individual character has a certain amount of Vigor that will be spent as you use them in the various stages. Once a character runs out of Vigor, you won’t be able to use them again.
The Vigor cost increases at each level, but the different Zones in the Tower of Adversity have different Vigor costs. That means Resonators will have different Vigor counts in different areas of the Tower of Adversity.
Because of this, you should focus on building our team compositions strategically, making sure you place Resonators that synergize well with one another, and having multiple teams to swap in and out of if you need.
Having a healer is always a good idea when you’re tackling the Tower of Adversity, so Verina or Baizhi are good to keep around.
Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity zones
The Tower of Adversity is divided into three distinct Zones. The Stable Zone, Experimental Zone, and Hazard Zone.
These zones scale up in difficulty, with the Hazard Zone being the most difficult.
Wuthering Waves: Tower of Adversity rewards
As an endgame activity, the Tower of Adversity has plenty of rewards on offer, so here the full rundown of what you can grab from each Zone.
Stable Zone
- Astrite x800
- Shell Credit x60000
- Advanced Resonance Potion x8
- Advanced Energy Core x4
- Hazard Record x80
Experimental Zone
- Astrite x1000
- Shell Credit x130000
- Advanced Resonance Potion x10
- Advanced Energy Core x7
- Advanced Sealed Tube x7
- Hazard Record x320
Hazard Zone
- Astrite x700
- Shell Credit x110000
- Advanced Resonance Potion x6
- Advanced Energy Core x6
- Advanced Sealed Tube x6
- Hazard Record x600