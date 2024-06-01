Pecok Flower locations in Wuthering Waves

Find out the best places to easily farm Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves to ascend some of the best characters in the game.

If you’ve been playing Wuthering Waves long enough, you’ll eventually be able to ascend your character, essentially getting past their level cap to get a boost in stats. However, to do that, you’ll first need to gather all the necessary materials.

The Pecok Flower, in particular, is the one you’ll need to ascend the main character, Rover, and even some of the best 5-star characters in the game right now: Encore and Jiyan. That said, with how vast the open world in Wuthering Waves is, it can be tricky to find this flower.

Article continues after ad

Check out where to find Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves and where you can purchase it.

Wuthering Waves: Where to find Pecok Flowers

kuro game We recommend heading to Taoyuan Vile to farm Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves.

You can find an abundance of Pecok Flowers in Taoyuan Vile, just Southwest of Qichi Village. Plenty of them are near a house and a small field in this area.

Article continues after ad

These pink flowers are generally hard to miss in the open, but if you need help finding them, remember that you can use the Sensor to reveal and highlight things around you.

Another location where you’ll find Pecok Flowers is the area south of Tiderise Cliff, which is near a fast travel point. Though there are only a few of them here compared to Taoyuan Vile, it’s worth keeping in mind in case you still need more of this material.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy Pecok Flowers in Wuthering Waves

kuro game Aside from looting Pecok Flowers in the wild, you can also buy them from the Shifang Pharmacy.

Alternatively, if you don’t feel like looking for Pecok flowers in the wild, you can always save all the hassle by purchasing them from the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou. There’s a limit to the number of flowers you can buy here, though.

The NPC here sells 15 Pecok Flowers, each costing 3,000 Shell Credits. Once the flowers are out of stock, you’ll have to wait until the server resets to purchase them all over again. This also applies to plucking the flowers in the wild and basically any other materials in Wuthering Waves.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there are still plenty of other things to do if you find yourself running out of materials to farm during the day. Dailies, side quests, and even progressing through your main quest help a lot when it comes to getting a huge chunk of XP.