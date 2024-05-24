How to increase stamina in Wuthering Waves

Stamina is one of the most essential gameplay mechanics in Wuthering Waves. Here is how you can increase it in the game.

Various activities in Wuthering Waves consume stamina, including combat, gliding, mountain climbing, and swimming. If you have low stamina, your character will keep falling down mountains or drown in water, making exploration difficult.

There is only one known method to increase stamina in the game. It takes a bit of work. However, if you play consistently, your stamina will be maxed out in no time.

Keep reading for more information on increasing stamina in Wuthering Waves.

How can you increase your stamina in Wuthering Waves

HoYoverse Force Release Component drop Stamina.

Stamina is increased by leveling up your Data Bank in Wuthering Waves. You need an item called Force Release Component that is rewarded in the first 10 levels of the Data Bank.

Your starting Stamina is 140, and it can go up to 240 after collecting all the Force Release Components. Every Component will give you 10 Stamina.

How to level up Data Bank in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games Data Bank is an important gameplay mechanic of Wuthering Waves

Data Bank can be increased by collecting Echoes in Wuthering Waves. Echoes can be found by defeating the monsters and bosses spread across the game’s world. Once you defeat an enemy, they will drop a shadow.

The Rover can absorb this shadow, which is turned into an Echo in the inventory. This will slowly level up your Data Bank, rewarding you with Stamina upgrades and more. If you are confused, Echoes in Wuthering Waves are similar to Artifacts from Genshin Impact.

However, the Data Bank provides more than just a Stamina upgrade, as the drops from bosses and your ability to absorb elite Echoes increases. For instance, you cannot receive a 5-star Echo until you reach Data Bank level 15. There are a total of 20 levels, and the bonuses after even 5 levels are as follows:

Level 5 Base Drop Rate: 15% Enhanced Drop Rate: 40% Highest Drop Rate: 3 and 4 stars Cost Limit: 10

Level 10 Base Drop Rate: 20% Enhanced Drop Rate: 40% Highest Drop Rarity: 4 stars Cost Limit: 12

Level 15 Base Drop Rate: 30% Enhanced Drop Rate: 60% Highest Drop Rarity: 5 star Cost Limit: 12

Level 20 Base Drop Rate: 20% Enhanced Drop Rate: 100% Highest Drop Rarity: 5 star Cost Limit: 12



The Data bank rewards across every level are as follows:

Level 1 : 80 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Crystal Solvent x2

: 80 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Crystal Solvent x2 Level 2 : 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Sealed Tube x2

: 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Sealed Tube x2 Level 3 : 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Sealed Tube x2

: 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Sealed Tube x2 Level 4 : 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Sealed Tube x2

: 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Sealed Tube x2 Level 5 : 80 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Crystal Solvent x2

: 80 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Crystal Solvent x2 Level 6 : 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Tuner x30

: 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Tuner x30 Level 7 : 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Tuner x30

: 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Medium Tuner x30 Level 8 : 80 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Crystal Solvent x2

: 80 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Crystal Solvent x2 Level 9 : 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Advanced Tuner x40

: 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Advanced Tuner x40 Level 10 : 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Advanced Tuner x40

: 40 Astrite, Force Release Component x1, Advanced Tuner x40 Level 11 : 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3

: 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3 Level 12 : 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3

: 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3 Level 13 : 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3

: 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3 Level 14 : 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3

: 40 Astrite, Advanced Tuner x40, Medium Sealed Tube x3 Level 15 : 80 Astrite, Premium Tuner x50, Crystal Solvent x2

: 80 Astrite, Premium Tuner x50, Crystal Solvent x2 Level 16 : 40 Astrite, Premium Sealed Tube x2, Shell Credit x20000

: 40 Astrite, Premium Sealed Tube x2, Shell Credit x20000 Level 17 : 40 Astrite, Premium Tuner x50, Shell Credit x 20000

: 40 Astrite, Premium Tuner x50, Shell Credit x 20000 Level 18 : 40 Astrite, Premium Sealed Tube x2, Shell Credit x20000

: 40 Astrite, Premium Sealed Tube x2, Shell Credit x20000 Level 19 : 40 Astrite, Premium Tuner x50, Shell Credit x 20000

: 40 Astrite, Premium Tuner x50, Shell Credit x 20000 Level 20: 40 Astrite, Premium Sealed Tube x2, Shell Credit x20000

