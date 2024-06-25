There are plenty of powerful weapons in Wuthering Waves that Resonators can wield for optimal damage, here’s how to get the Emerald of Genesis sword.

Wuthering Waves is the newest title from Punishing Gray Raven developers Kuro Games. The game hosts a huge open world for players to explore, with a wealth of loot, puzzles, and Tacet Discords to take down, all while making friends and collecting various Resonators to add to their party.

Resonators are playable characters that can be geared up, with much of the game being about optimizing the best possible builds and party combos to take down the ever-growing threats facing Solaris-3.

Weapons are a huge aspect of gearing up characters, with powerful weapons being key to forming competent teams. Here’s how to get the Emerald of Genesis sword in Wuthering Waves.

How to get the Emerald of Genesis sword in Wuthering Waves

The Emerald of Genesis sword in Wuthering Waves can only be obtained from the Standard Weapon Convene. As a five-star Sword, it’s one of the featured weapons on the banner, meaning it can take up to 80 Convenes to land it.

Like other gacha titles, there is a pity system that can make this arduous task even longer, but fortunately, the Standard Weapon Convene has a Targeted Convene system, which you can use to guarantee the weapon of your choice.

Kuro Games The Targeted Convene system lets you guarantee one of the weapons from the Standard Weapon convene.

All you need to do is select the Emerald of Genesis as your Target Weapon in the Standard Convene menu, and keep rolling until you eventually land the weapon. The first five-star weapon will be the Target Weapon of your choosing, meaning you can use this method for the other weapons available on the banner.

The Emerald of Genesis is an ideal weapon for any sword user and is ideal for resonators like Rover and Danjin.