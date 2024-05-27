Camellya in Wuthering Waves: Leaks and everything we know

Camellya is an unreleased Wuthering Waves character who is expected to become playable in the future. Here is what we know about her so far.

Wuthering Waves officially released the version 1.0 update on May 22, 2024. Jiyan is already available as a playable unit, and Yinlin is on the horizon. However, the game’s story has revealed multiple unreleased characters.

Most of them are quite interesting, but one that has caught the community’s eye is Camellya. Little is known about her in terms of lore, but some leaks will pique your interest.

Kuro Games Camellya is one of the most anticipated units in Wuthering Waves.

No, Camellya does not have a release date yet.

However, with version 1.0 and 1.1 characters confirmed already, her banner will not arrive until 1.2 or beyond.

Who is Camellya?

Camellya is a member of the Black Shores secret organization in the game. She made a brief appearance during version 1.0 story where the Rover pinned her down to question her actions.

She was following the Rover for a while, but the latter caught Camellya by surprise. This mysterious woman revealed that her objective is to protect Rover, even though she does not care about the world.

If it was up to her, she would let the world get destroyed without interfering. However, she is bound by duty to the Black Shores. Camellya uses plants to attack her opponents and is known for her cunning attitude.

Camellya weapon and element

Based on leaks, Camellya will be a Havoc element user like Danjin. Her weapon of choice is a sword similar to Rover.

Camellya Forte in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games Camellya abilities in Wuthering Waves have been leaked.

While Camellya’s official Forte is not yet available, they have been revealed by leakers. Here is what we know about them:

Basic Attack– Witch Power

Basic Attack Swing the sword 5 times and deal Havoc DMG. Gain the Camellya: Flower Petal mark on the 5th hit.

Heavy Attack Camellya uses her vine to pull an enemy and deals Havoc DMG. If she cannot pull a target, she will be pulled toward them to deal Havoc DMG. If cast within 5 meters, the skill will become Heavy Attack: Flower Blade and deal Havoc DMG Camellya gains a Flower bud mark from her Heavy Attack.

Mid-air Attack Camellya will swing her sword at a target in the air and also spin and strike. She will receive a Flower Pistil mark from this as well.

Mid-air Heavy Attack Camellya will consume her stamina and pull a target character toward her from the air using her vine. If the target is immune, Camellya will be pulled to the character while dealing Havoc DMG.



Resonance Skill- No Escape

If cast on the ground, Camellya deals ranged attacks on enemies. This is a rechargeable skill and can be stored up to 2 times. In the air, this skill will execute a roundhouse kick, juggle enemies, and deal Havoc DMG.

Camellya will regenerate 40 Stamina points from this.

Forte Circuit- Camellya Flower Witch

Camellya Flower Marker Camellya will gain a marker when a specific attack hits a target. She gains 5% Attack Power for every marker gained through its entire duration. Using Resonance Skill or Resonance Liberation consumes all markers.

Camellya Flower Witch When using Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation, if Camellya has all three marks at the same time, she will enter the Flower Witch state. In this state, she gains 20% DMG Bonus and 20% Crit Rate boost.



Resonance Liberation- Camellya Flower Blossom

Camellya’s flower will fully open and spread wide. This will deal Havoc DMG to enemies and juggle enemies.

For more on Wuthering Waves, you check out our guides on time skip and Echoes. Be sure to also check out our guides for Twitch drops, banners, and free characters.