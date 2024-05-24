WWE’s brilliant SummerSlam move hints at groundbreaking WrestleMania plans

WWE has announced that its beloved SummerSlam premium live event will now be over two nights, and this move points to some promising WrestleMania news for overseas fans.

The decision to extend SummerSlam across Saturday and Sunday won’t go into effect until 2026, when WWE heads to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1 and 2.

After missing out on its WrestleMania 41 bid and finishing runner-up to Las Vegas, Nevada, getting SummerSlam is a nice consolation prize for Minnesotans, especially with the added day.

This move follows what WWE did to its biggest PLE — WrestleMania. For the first 35 years of the event, ‘Mania was strictly a Sunday affair.

However, WrestleMania 36 changed to a two-day showing, a choice that has met widespread approval from the WWE Universe.

But detractors still exist. Those not in favor of the switch argue that it’s nothing more than a cash grab that allows WWE to profit on two days of wrestling rather than one.

Both sides of the debate have valid arguments, so let’s weigh the pros and cons of WWE’s decision to split SummerSlam into two nights.

Cons from WWE changing SummerSlam to two nights

Although the move to two nights for WrestleMania has gone over well, there is one massive concern that SummerSlam could fall victim to.

Stretching the card across Saturday and Sunday means more matches, with longer runtime for some of those scrums. And frankly, ‘more’ doesn’t always equate to ‘better.’

Each of the past few WrestleManias have had matches on the card that were nothing more than glorified fillers. Pat McAfee vs The Miz at WrestleMania 39 is a prime example.

Those fillers are the perfect matches to take a bathroom break or whip up some food in the kitchen until they finish. WWE could remove them from the card, and the viewing experience wouldn’t be affected.

Likewise, longer duration of matches is appealing on the surface, but not every wrestler has the stamina and endurance to do battle for 20+ minutes.

Fights that long, if both competitors aren’t on top of their game, grow stale in the middle, causing crowds to become disinterested in the match result altogether.

Pros from WWE changing SummerSlam to two nights

While these concerns are valid, the good far outweighs the bad when breaking down WWE’s decision to make SummerSlam a full weekend event.

First, it is a massive opportunity for the economy of Minneapolis. US Bank Stadium will rake in cash, as will local restaurants, hotels, gas stations, etc.

Next, it gives fans a better chance of catching the show. The arena holds up to 73,000 people, but splitting SummerSlam into two nights allows a large contingency of Minnesotans to attend.

Then, the quality of the matches should, in theory, improve. Over the years, WWE stars have spoken about feeling rushed during live events and its negative impact on their matches.

With eight hours of coverage, it alleviates these concerns. The added matches also give other lesser-known superstars a chance to showcase their talent to millions of worldwide viewers.

As stated, not every wrestler can carry a 20-minute match, but the roster is the deepest it has ever been — only the matches with top billing should hold a runtime of that stature.

Quick, 10-minute matches, where mid-card talent can have their time to shine, are positive for all involved.

It creates added exposure for the stars and faster-paced matches across the card, making the four-hour show easily digestible for each of the two nights without feeling bloated.

One final feather in the cap for this decision is that it opens up WrestleMania to go overseas in the coming years — perhaps even annually if the trial runs go over well.

It’s no secret that WWE’s following stretches across the globe. Look no further than its recent trip to France for the Backlash PLE.

The crowd was as electric as any we’ve ever seen in professional wrestling. Cody Rhodes said it was the first time in his career that he couldn’t even hear himself talk in the ring.

Triple H backed up this claim with a social media post showing a warning about the noise level after the crowd had the LDLC Arena jumping on the night before Backlash.

WWE’s passionate fans in other parts of the world deserve WrestleMania’s in their backyards, as well. As fiercely loyal as professional wrestling supporters are, the company should reward them.

Rhodes and John Cena have campaigned for London, England, to host a WrestleMania in the near future, and Triple H has said, “We’d love to be there.”

WWE made brilliant choice with SummerSlam changes

WrestleMania 42, the next available one without a set location, wouldn’t be until Spring 2026, but that aligns with the two-night switch of SummerSlam that same year.

WWE has been a worldwide brand for decades, but in the age of social media and streaming platforms, it’s growing in popularity each year.

And as they often do, the company knows exactly how to capitalize on this growth. Leave the summer party in the USA but start branching out to other countries for WrestleMania.

Perhaps the move to two nights was the precursor to WWE announcing London as the host of WrestleMania 42. If so, it makes the decision all the more brilliant.

After 41 straight ‘Mania’s in the United States, including the 2025 event set for Las Vegas, Nevada, overseas fans are long overdue for a chance to see the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment.