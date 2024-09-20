WWE reportedly planning big Logan Paul vs John Cena match for farewell tour

John Cena could be facing Logan Paul in a big match once the WWE legend returns for his farewell tour in 2025.

16-time WWE champ John Cena is set to return to the ring with a series of 30-40 events before eventually hanging it up and retiring from wrestling for good.

The popular wrestler, who has been part-time in the WWE since going into Hollywood like The Rock, confirmed his planned retirement at the 2024 Money in the Bank PPV in Toronto earlier this year.

While there’s been no shortage of possible opponents for Cena with many in the company hoping to get one last “dream match” with the superstar, it seems like a big match against Logan Paul is in the cards.

According to WrestleVotes, the creative team is extremely interested in the match happening with both Cena and Paul 100% down to work with each other.

Those inside the company also believe the two would be able to put on a good match together, and it’s easy to see why. The pair’s styles would make for a fun contrast with Logan’s high-flying acrobatics and Cena’s more brawler style.

As for when the match could happen, it’s really anyone’s guess. The supposed match has yet to be confirmed as of yet with WWE in the process of figuring out the schedule.

Cena will be competing at the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41, but it’s possible a match could happen at another Premium Live Event or televised show like Raw or SmackDown.

Cena vs Paul was reportedly planned for WrestleMania 39 before pivoting to having Cena take on Austin Theory instead. That said, with WrestleMania 41 being Cena’s final WrestleMania, WWE might opt to pit him against one of the bigger names on the roster given the scale of the show.