Topps unveils IShowSpeed trading card after WWE Royal Rumble debut

IShowSpeed’s surprise WWE debut at the 2025 Royal Rumble is now being commemorated with its own Topps trading card.

On February 1, IShowSpeed unexpectedly entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match as a last-minute replacement for Akira Tozawa. While he was originally at the event to stream, his brief stint in the ring quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The YouTube star had a short-lived run in the Rumble, highlighted by WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker delivering a devastating Spear that nearly folded Speed in half. Breakker then eliminated him, marking a dramatic end to Speed’s surprising WWE debut.

To commemorate the unforgettable moment, Topps has released Speed’s first-ever official trading card as part of the 2025 WWE Topps NOW collection.

The $12 card captures the exact moment Breakker lifted Speed, seconds before throwing him out of the ring. It’s only available for a limited time, as sales for the exclusive card close on February 5.

One lucky buyer will also get the chance to snag a one-of-a-kind autographed version of the card, turning it into a prized collector’s item. Topps shared the news on social media, announcing: “Speed’s FIRST EVER trading cards have arrived.”

The post continued: “The IShowSpeed base card is available for 72 hours, and one lucky collector who purchases a copy will receive this exclusive 1/1 autograph card with their order.”

Under the post, many fans were excited about the release. “I NEED THIS,” one user wrote. “Man already got a trading card. Legend in the making,” another said. “I’m getting this card,” a third commented.

Following his elimination, Speed called out several WWE superstars, vowing to return for next year’s Royal Rumble with a stronger showing.

But Speed’s February schedule isn’t limited to wrestling. On February 8, the streamer will swap the ring for the field as he faces off against Kai Cenat in a highly anticipated Super Bowl flag football game.