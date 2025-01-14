Logan Paul calls out Bad Bunny for WWE match despite Conor McGregor fight rumors

Despite his potential boxing bout against Conor McGregor in 2025, Logan Paul called out Bad Bunny to a WWE match, giving steam to the artist’s wrestling career.

In a Rolling Stone interview this January, Grammy award-winning artist Bad Bunny told the outlet he was considering stepping back into the WWE ring.

“I want to do it one more time,” said Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. “I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know.

Article continues after ad

“We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

Article continues after ad

The ‘DTMF’ artist has already had several WWE matches despite primarily being one of the world’s most popular musicians. His WWE debut was in 2021 at the WWE 24/7 Championship, where he won against Akira Tozawa. The 30-year-old singer went on to win even more matches at WrestleMania 37 and WrestleMania 39.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul tells Bad Bunny to “get in the ring with me”

With so much success in the ring, Bad Bunny stands as a force to be reckoned with — much like Logan Paul, who started his career as a content creator before making his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Though they haven’t stepped into the squared circle to face off, Paul took to his Instagram story on Monday, January 13, to challenge Bad Bunny to a wrestling match.

“Then get in the ring with me,” Paul posted alongside an image of the Puerto Rican artist and a snippet of his Rolling Stone interview.

Article continues after ad

While Paul, who adopted the nickname ‘The Maverick,’ has made it known that he’d face Bad Bunny in a WWE match, the artist has yet to respond to him publicly.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul to box Conor McGregor for $250M

The Maverick is rumored to be taking on Conor McGregor for a $250M boxing exhibition, though. The fight would take place in India sometime this year but has not been confirmed.

UFC champion McGregor did, however, state that he would definitely fight Paul, taking to X in December 2025 to agree to the bout.

Article continues after ad

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon,” said McGregor.

Much like Bad Bunny, McGregor hasn’t been in the ring for several years. While Paul might have more recent fights as a boxer and wrestler, it goes without saying that both Bad Bunny and McGregor would train diligently to face off against the YouTuber-turned-professional-athlete, especially with how much influence all three fighters have.