Kevin Nash furious with WWE reportedly paying Logan Paul $5M for part-time work

WWE legend Kevin Nash isn’t happy with how much the company is reportedly paying Logan Paul to wrestle part-time.

Logan Paul has emerged as one of the most entertaining stars on the WWE roster, frequently putting on hype matches over the last few years where he even captured the US Title.

Despite Paul being praised by numerous wrestlers such as Roman Reigns and Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash doesn’t exactly feel the same way.

During his ‘Kliq This’ podcast, Nash referenced Logan Paul’s interview with Hulk Hogan where ‘The Maverick’ didn’t understand the wrestling term “shoot.”

A “shoot” is used to describe an unplanned or unscripted occurrence at a wrestling event – something that appeared to confuse Logan when Hogan used the term.

Kevin Nash took note of this when he watched a clip from the podcast and ripped on Paul, saying he wasn’t “one of the boys.”

(Segment begins at 1:18:30)

“Where would he learn that sh*t at?” Nash rhetorically asked. “Where’s he going up and down the road talking about our jargon? In the building? You don’t become one of the boys still because you’re around them.”

The former WWE and WCW champion kept the attack on, claiming that Logan Paul was earning big bucks despite not even wresting full-time.

“For what I heard, he’s making like $5M bucks for a f*cking limited, and those other motherf*ckers are out there making house shows? F*ck you. That’s from the boys. F*ck you,” he blasted.

“I don’t give a f*ck how many people are following you. If it said you had 24 f*cking million road scholars following you, motherf*cker, man, I would be like, ‘Dude, you are f**king Jesus.’ You got a bunch of f*cking idiots.”

Despite Nash’s criticism about Paul, the influencer has made steps to devote more time to WWE. Notably, he claims he told Triple H he wanted to increase his schedule in 2025, do live events, and become a company “workhorse.”

We’ll have to see what happens down the line, but for now, it’s safe to say that Nash isn’t exactly the biggest fan of how much WWE has invested into Paul so far in his wrestling career. However, that could change next year, especially with WWE set to reportedly return to more edgy content once it moves to Netflix.