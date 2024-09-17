Kevin Nash escalates Logan Paul WWE beef with reminder he’s not a “top guy”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has called out Logan Paul once more and alleged that the influencer-turned-wrestler has no in-ring IQ.

Logan Paul has had a divisive run in the WWE. There’s little doubt he can put on a stellar match and has received praise from legends like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

Conversely, others in the wrestling business have taken issue with Paul’s quick rise in the company. Former WWE Superstar Roda Rousey called out Paul for receiving ‘special treatment’ and NWO linchpin Kevin Nash publically erupted over his part-time salary.

Paul responded via Twitter to Nash’s harsh words over his pay but the Hall of Famer has doubled down. On the September 16 episode of his podcast Kliq This, Nash reiterated why he didn’t think Paul deserved such a highly-paid position in the WWE.

Nash discusses Paul at the 20:20 timestamp below.

For the veteran Nash, it came down to Logan Paul’s lack of experience in the ring. Speaking with co-host Sean Oliver, Nash referenced conversations he had had with other WWE Superstars and alleged that Paul “doesn’t remember anything” about match choreography.

“I asked a person that has been in the ring with him, ‘How is he?’ He says, ‘He’s amazing as far as what he can do physically. He just doesn’t remember anything.’ I don’t know how much truth there is to this,” Nash qualified. “You’re not one of the top five guys if you don’t know what the f**k we’re doing, if you can’t just go out there and call it.”

Nash’s comments were a continuation of his previous criticism that Paul should not be one of the five highest-paid Superstars on the WWE roster. “You’re one of the old guys that is bitter I am better at your job than you ever were. I will continue to make guys like you eat your words,” Paul said in response to the original criticism.

The Maverick has yet to respond to this latest round of criticism from Nash and it’s unclear if he intends to. One thing Nash did make clear is that this back-and-forth is not happening in order to build a match between the two.