World of Warcraft Twitch Drops: How to get Ghastly Charger Mount

WoW Twitch Drops will return when The War Within expansion arrives on August 26, complete with an exclusive Ghastly Charger Mount and Watcher of the Huntress pet.

Blizzard Entertainment is partnering with Twitch once again, this time for exclusive content focused on World of Warcraft’s upcoming The War Within DLC.

When the expansion goes live on Monday, August 26, so too will a brand-new Twitch drop for the Ghastly Charger Mount.

WoW will additionally host Support a Streamer during The War Within launch, allowing viewers who gift subscriptions to unlock the Watcher of the Huntress pet.

Here’s how players can participate to receive the forthcoming drops.

How to get WoW’s Ghastly Charger Mount Twitch drop

Blizzard Entertainment

From August 26 at 3:00 PM PDT until September 19 at 10:00 AM PDT, Twitch users can watch any content creator streaming WoW to earn the Ghastly Charger Mount.

Those interested in the unlock must first link their Twitch account to Battle.net. From there, obtaining the Ghastly Charger Mount while these Twitch Drops are active requires users to watch four hours of WoW content on any channel.

How to earn the Watcher of the Huntress Pet

Blizzard Entertainment

WoW is hosting Support a Streamer for The War Within launch from August 26 at 3:00 PM PDT through September 26 at 10:00 AM PDT. As such, Twitch viewers can receive the Watcher of the Huntress pet by gifting subscriptions to any eligible content creator.

How to participate:

Log in to or create a Twitch account

Watch any Twitch stream for World of Warcraft.

During the channel’s WoW stream, purchase two subscriptions of any tier to earn the mount.

How to redeem the code:

Visit the redemption site

Log into your Account Overview

Enter the code in the ‘Redeem a Code’ box, then select ‘Redeem Code’

Blizzard notes that all codes can only be redeemed one time and it will not issue replacements. In addition, trading or selling codes is “strictly prohibited.” Finally, all codes will expire on October 31, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT.