WoW The War Within Radiant Echoes event guide: Rewards, Heirloom & how to complete

The Radiant Echoes event is the major feature of World of Warcraft: The War Within’s pre-patch, offering plenty of rewards for players to work towards.

Since launching on July 23, the Pre-Expansion Content Update has laid much of the foundation for the full release of The War Within in August. In addition to the first part of the storyline, it also rolled out several headline features, including Warbands.

The next step in that process is the release of Radiant Echoes, a time-limited event that runs until the expansion arrives. In it, players take on bosses and complete objectives to earn new currency Residual Memories. This currency can then be used to purchase unique rewards from new vendors.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Radiant Echoes event in The War Within.

What is the Radiant Echoes event?

Blizzard Entertainment/Wowhead

As the name alludes to, Radiant Echoes are memories from Azeroth’s past that have bubbled up ahead of the events of The War Within. These include fights against iconic enemies from earlier eras of the game, including Onyxia and Ragnaros.

Radiant Echoes locations & rotation explained

If you’re looking to track down the Radiant Echoes event, there are two things you’ll need to keep track of – location and time. The event takes place across three zones in a continuous rotation, with the time between each change reducing as The War Within draws closer.

The three zones where the event takes place, in order, are as follows:

Dustwallow Marsh

Dragonblight

Searing Gorge

The frequency of each zone change is dependent on the current date and is as follows:

From July 30th to August 5th , the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every 90 minutes.

, the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every From August 6th to August 12th , the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every 60 minutes.

, the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every From August 13th to August 26th, the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every 30 minutes.

The best way to swap between each is to use your Legion Dalaran Hearthstone toy. Portals to each event zone can be found in the Chamber of the Guardian basement floor (it’s also indicated which event is currently active).

How to complete Radiant Echoes event

Blizzard Entertainment/Wowhead

Before you get started, each of the zones has an associated weekly quest that you should pick up for additional currency rewards. The quest givers you need to look out for are:

Forgotten Hero grants the quest Broken Masquerade in Dustwallow Marsh

Memory of a Duke grants the quest Champion of the Waterlords in Searing Gorge

Echo of the Silver Hand grants the quest Only Darkness in Dragonblight

After grabbing those it’s time to take on the event proper. This happens in three phases, with several bosses to take on along the way.

Phase One

The first enemy to take on is Congealed Memories, a massive blob that spawns other memories to fight until it is killed. There aren’t any major mechanics to be aware of here, so just burn it down as quickly as possible to prevent the adds from becoming a problem.

Phase Two

This is the phase that requires everyone to spread out and take on separate objectives. Once the Congealed Memories die, six Radiant Echoes appear on the map. At each of those locations, there will be a task to complete, themed around iconic quests throughout WoW’s history.

Whether it be killing certain enemies, looting specific items, or interacting with NPCs. Simply clear all six of these objectives within the time limit, and the event will enter its last phase.

Phase Three

The last phase of the event is a straight-up boss fight against one of three enemies, all of whom make up some of the most important antagonists in WoW’s lengthy history. Who you’ll be facing again depends on the zone the event is in, with the encounters decided as follows:

Remembered Onyxia in Dustwallow Marsh

Remembered Ragnaros in Searing Gorge

Remembered Lich King in Dragonblight

These have similar (simplified) mechanics to their original versions and should be easy enough to handle. Kill the boss and the event is complete.

Radiant Echoes rewards

Gear and item sets

There is a lot of gear tied to this event, all of which can be purchased using the unique currency that it rewards.

Cloth Armor

Dalaran Defender’s Coronet

Dalaran Defender’s Mantle

Dalaran Defender’s Robes

Dalaran Defender’s Clasps

Dalaran Defender’s Mitts

Dalaran Defender’s Greatbelt

Dalaran Defender’s Leggings

Dalaran Defender’s Loafers

Leather Armor

Dalaran Defender’s Mask

Dalaran Defender’s Shoulderblades

Dalaran Defender’s Tunic

Dalaran Defender’s Wraps

Dalaran Defender’s Grips

Dalaran Defender’s Buckle

Dalaran Defender’s Pants

Dalaran Defender’s Treads

Mail Armor

Dalaran Defender’s Helmet

Dalaran Defender’s Epaulets

Dalaran Defender’s Chainmail

Dalaran Defender’s Armguards

Dalaran Defender’s Grips

Dalaran Defender’s Cinch

Dalaran Defender’s Legguards

Dalaran Defender’s Stompers

Plate Armor

Dalaran Defender’s Helm

Dalaran Defender’s Spaulders

Dalaran Defender’s Breastplate

Dalaran Defender’s Bracers

Dalaran Defender’s Gauntlets

Dalaran Defender’s Clasp

Dalaran Defender’s Greaves

Dalaran Defender’s Boots Dalaran Defender’s Boots

Cloaks and Jewelry

Dalaran Defender’s Shawl

Dalaran Defender’s Cape

Dalaran Defender’s Cloak

Dalaran Defender’s Drape

Remembrancer’s Radiant Jewels

Pendant of the Mage City

Ring of Returning Memories

Dalaran Defender’s Favor

Weathered Northrend Sigil

Shriveled Ancient Tentacle

Faded Ebony Scale

1H Weapons and Off-Hand Items

Dalaran Defender’s Dagger

Dalaran Defender’s Dirk

Dalaran Defender’s Conduit

Dalaran Defender’s Battleaxe

Dalaran Defender’s Hatchet

Dalaran Defender’s Carver

Dalaran Defender’s Mace

Dalaran Defender’s Crusher

Dalaran Defender’s Scepter

Dalaran Defender’s Spellblade

Dalaran Defender’s Blade

Dalaran Defender’s Sabre

Dalaran Defender’s Aegis

Dalaran Defender’s Wand

2H Weapons

Dalaran Defender’s Bolter

Dalaran Defender’s Impaler

Dalaran Defender’s Spear

Dalaran Defender’s Club

Dalaran Defender’s Hammer

Dalaran Defender’s Greatsword

Dalaran Defender’s Broadsword

Mounts and Battle Pets

Blizzard Entertainment/Wowhead

There are two mounts available to purchase from Remembrancer Amuul in Dalaran. These are the Remembered Golden Gryphon and Remembered Wind Rider, both of which are the original iconic mounts in the new memory recolor.

There are also three Battle Pets available to pick up in the Remembered Construct, Remembered Riverpaw and Remembered Spawn. All three look like solid options to add to your collection, and the new recolors are visually impressive.

The mounts are available at a cost of 20,000 Residual Memories, while the Battle Pets are available for 10,000

Heirloom Ring and how to craft

The last (and arguably most exciting) offering from the Radiant Echoes event is a new Haste/Mastery Heirloom ring, the Band of Radiant Echoes. There are several simple steps involved in acquiring this:

Acquire the Lifeless Stone Ring from Remembrancer Amuul for 20 Residual Memories

Collect 20 Memory of Kalimdor and combine them into one Essence of Kalimdor. The memories can be collected from completing event objectives in Dustwallow Marsh.

Do the same for Essence of Eastern Kingdoms and Essence of Northrend.

Combine all three essences with the ring to collect your new Heirloom.

That’s all there is to know about the Radiant Echoes event. It’s set to run until the full launch of The War Within on August 26.