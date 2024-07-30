WoW The War Within Radiant Echoes event guide: Rewards, Heirloom & how to complete

WoW The War Within Radiant Echoes event guide: Rewards, Heirloom & how to completeBlizzard Entertainment
The Radiant Echoes event is the major feature of World of Warcraft: The War Within’s pre-patch, offering plenty of rewards for players to work towards.
Since launching on July 23, the Pre-Expansion Content Update has laid much of the foundation for the full release of The War Within in August. In addition to the first part of the storyline, it also rolled out several headline features, including Warbands.
The next step in that process is the release of Radiant Echoes, a time-limited event that runs until the expansion arrives. In it, players take on bosses and complete objectives to earn new currency Residual Memories. This currency can then be used to purchase unique rewards from new vendors.
With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the Radiant Echoes event in The War Within.
What is the Radiant Echoes event?
As the name alludes to, Radiant Echoes are memories from Azeroth’s past that have bubbled up ahead of the events of The War Within. These include fights against iconic enemies from earlier eras of the game, including Onyxia and Ragnaros.
Radiant Echoes locations & rotation explained
If you’re looking to track down the Radiant Echoes event, there are two things you’ll need to keep track of – location and time. The event takes place across three zones in a continuous rotation, with the time between each change reducing as The War Within draws closer.
The three zones where the event takes place, in order, are as follows:
- Dustwallow Marsh
- Dragonblight
- Searing Gorge
The frequency of each zone change is dependent on the current date and is as follows:
- From July 30th to August 5th, the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every 90 minutes.
- From August 6th to August 12th, the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every 60 minutes.
- From August 13th to August 26th, the Radiant Echoes event changes zones every 30 minutes.
The best way to swap between each is to use your Legion Dalaran Hearthstone toy. Portals to each event zone can be found in the Chamber of the Guardian basement floor (it’s also indicated which event is currently active).
How to complete Radiant Echoes event
Before you get started, each of the zones has an associated weekly quest that you should pick up for additional currency rewards. The quest givers you need to look out for are:
- Forgotten Hero grants the quest Broken Masquerade in Dustwallow Marsh
- Memory of a Duke grants the quest Champion of the Waterlords in Searing Gorge
- Echo of the Silver Hand grants the quest Only Darkness in Dragonblight
After grabbing those it’s time to take on the event proper. This happens in three phases, with several bosses to take on along the way.
Phase One
The first enemy to take on is Congealed Memories, a massive blob that spawns other memories to fight until it is killed. There aren’t any major mechanics to be aware of here, so just burn it down as quickly as possible to prevent the adds from becoming a problem.
Phase Two
This is the phase that requires everyone to spread out and take on separate objectives. Once the Congealed Memories die, six Radiant Echoes appear on the map. At each of those locations, there will be a task to complete, themed around iconic quests throughout WoW’s history.
Whether it be killing certain enemies, looting specific items, or interacting with NPCs. Simply clear all six of these objectives within the time limit, and the event will enter its last phase.
Phase Three
The last phase of the event is a straight-up boss fight against one of three enemies, all of whom make up some of the most important antagonists in WoW’s lengthy history. Who you’ll be facing again depends on the zone the event is in, with the encounters decided as follows:
- Remembered Onyxia in Dustwallow Marsh
- Remembered Ragnaros in Searing Gorge
- Remembered Lich King in Dragonblight
These have similar (simplified) mechanics to their original versions and should be easy enough to handle. Kill the boss and the event is complete.
Radiant Echoes rewards
Gear and item sets
There is a lot of gear tied to this event, all of which can be purchased using the unique currency that it rewards.
Cloth Armor
- Dalaran Defender’s Coronet
- Dalaran Defender’s Mantle
- Dalaran Defender’s Robes
- Dalaran Defender’s Clasps
- Dalaran Defender’s Mitts
- Dalaran Defender’s Greatbelt
- Dalaran Defender’s Leggings
- Dalaran Defender’s Loafers
Leather Armor
- Dalaran Defender’s Mask
- Dalaran Defender’s Shoulderblades
- Dalaran Defender’s Tunic
- Dalaran Defender’s Wraps
- Dalaran Defender’s Grips
- Dalaran Defender’s Buckle
- Dalaran Defender’s Pants
- Dalaran Defender’s Treads
Mail Armor
- Dalaran Defender’s Helmet
- Dalaran Defender’s Epaulets
- Dalaran Defender’s Chainmail
- Dalaran Defender’s Armguards
- Dalaran Defender’s Grips
- Dalaran Defender’s Cinch
- Dalaran Defender’s Legguards
- Dalaran Defender’s Stompers
Plate Armor
- Dalaran Defender’s Helm
- Dalaran Defender’s Spaulders
- Dalaran Defender’s Breastplate
- Dalaran Defender’s Bracers
- Dalaran Defender’s Gauntlets
- Dalaran Defender’s Clasp
- Dalaran Defender’s Greaves
- Dalaran Defender’s Boots Dalaran Defender’s Boots
Cloaks and Jewelry
- Dalaran Defender’s Shawl
- Dalaran Defender’s Cape
- Dalaran Defender’s Cloak
- Dalaran Defender’s Drape
- Remembrancer’s Radiant Jewels
- Pendant of the Mage City
- Ring of Returning Memories
- Dalaran Defender’s Favor
- Weathered Northrend Sigil
- Shriveled Ancient Tentacle
- Faded Ebony Scale
1H Weapons and Off-Hand Items
- Dalaran Defender’s Dagger
- Dalaran Defender’s Dirk
- Dalaran Defender’s Conduit
- Dalaran Defender’s Battleaxe
- Dalaran Defender’s Hatchet
- Dalaran Defender’s Carver
- Dalaran Defender’s Mace
- Dalaran Defender’s Crusher
- Dalaran Defender’s Scepter
- Dalaran Defender’s Spellblade
- Dalaran Defender’s Blade
- Dalaran Defender’s Sabre
- Dalaran Defender’s Aegis
- Dalaran Defender’s Wand
2H Weapons
- Dalaran Defender’s Bolter
- Dalaran Defender’s Impaler
- Dalaran Defender’s Spear
- Dalaran Defender’s Club
- Dalaran Defender’s Hammer
- Dalaran Defender’s Greatsword
- Dalaran Defender’s Broadsword
Mounts and Battle Pets
There are two mounts available to purchase from Remembrancer Amuul in Dalaran. These are the Remembered Golden Gryphon and Remembered Wind Rider, both of which are the original iconic mounts in the new memory recolor.
There are also three Battle Pets available to pick up in the Remembered Construct, Remembered Riverpaw and Remembered Spawn. All three look like solid options to add to your collection, and the new recolors are visually impressive.
The mounts are available at a cost of 20,000 Residual Memories, while the Battle Pets are available for 10,000
Heirloom Ring and how to craft
The last (and arguably most exciting) offering from the Radiant Echoes event is a new Haste/Mastery Heirloom ring, the Band of Radiant Echoes. There are several simple steps involved in acquiring this:
- Acquire the Lifeless Stone Ring from Remembrancer Amuul for 20 Residual Memories
- Collect 20 Memory of Kalimdor and combine them into one Essence of Kalimdor. The memories can be collected from completing event objectives in Dustwallow Marsh.
- Do the same for Essence of Eastern Kingdoms and Essence of Northrend.
- Combine all three essences with the ring to collect your new Heirloom.
That’s all there is to know about the Radiant Echoes event. It’s set to run until the full launch of The War Within on August 26.