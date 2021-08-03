WoW streamer deletes account after 10 years of playing: “I’m done with this game”

One veteran World of Warcraft player has completely cut ties with the MMO, and there’s no doubt his toons and entire Blizzard account are gone for good.

Blizzard and, World of Warcraft especially, have been seeing massive protests from players in recent weeks, following the California filing a civil lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

Many longtime WoW players are cutting ties with the game over that, and another of other long-term issues that have cropped up with the game over the years. People like Twitch streamer imQuazii might have played the game for over a decade, but it seems more and more of them have been reaching the breaking point lately.

“The future is, I’m going to play games that I enjoy, I’m going to play games that make me feel like a kid again,” Quazii explained as he went through and deleted all of his toons from WoW. “That’s it chat, I’m done with this game. That’s it, it’s been a long road here, but I’m done.”

The streamer laid out more reasons for his leaving in a txt document that you can see and read through if you pause the stream, but not everyone was buying what he was selling.

As anyone who’s played WoW or has a Blizzard account can tell you, simply deleting your characters and logging off does nothing to “quit” the game. You can get those toons back with as few clicks as you deleted them.

“This is exactly why none of this is is impressive. I’m not sure if you can ‘close’ your bnet account but if you could, that’s one way to do it,” one Reddit user chimed in. “If you’re serious about quitting WoW, don’t do it half-assed with these fake deletes.”

Little did this humble Redditor know that Quazii had indeed deleted his account, and had the receipts to prove it.

“I got them to delete my Blizzard account,” the streamer explained in the comments, along with a screenshot of Blizzard’s email as proof. “Could have sold the account and gotten back some of the money I wasted but I just wanted it to be over.”

Surprisingly enough, WoW wasn’t where the majority of his money went, even though those $15 monthly sub fees do add up. Instead, he had purchased over $2500 in Hearthstone packs to “only play with full golden decks.” A flex, to be sure, but one that is now lost to time, though, Quazii seems ready for a change.