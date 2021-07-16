WoW Shadowlands update boosts drop rate for Fallen Charger mount after player complaints

World of Warcraft Shadowlands patch 9.1 was the one that brought us the new Chains of Domination update, and now Blizzard is making one of the hottest drops from The Maw a little easier to obtain.

Chains of Dominion added, among a bunch of other content, a new NPC to The Maw in Shadowlands — the Fallen Charger; a rare, elite mob that spawns in different areas of the zone depending on which assault is going on at the moment.

Players have wasted no time farming them, because the NPC drops an item called the Fallen Charger’s Reins, which summons your own version of the beast to use as a mount.

A mount from an elite mob outside of a raid? Sounds great! The only problem is the mob only spawns once every few hours, and the Reins are only about a 5% drop rate, according to WoWhead.

This means acquiring the mount isn’t as simple as taking down one or two of the Chargers, and could take a significant amount of time — though nowhere near as long as say, the Reins of the Winterspring Frostsaber, thankfully.

However, it was hard enough to have drop that players started to complain about the amount of time required to farm one. So, in response, Blizzard announced on July 15 that the Fallen Charger would have a daily loot lockout, but it would also be three times more likely to drop.

“There’s a growing sense of frustration for many as the mount currently feels like something that requires repeated and constant grinding in Group Finder. So with a hotfix that is going live soon today, we’re making three updates to the Fallen Charger,” Blizzard wrote, and you can find those updates down below:

Will now drop an appropriate amount of Maw loot, such as Stygia, Ve’nari Reputation, and a chance for a Korthian Armament.

It will now incur the daily loot lockout when you kill it.

Increased drop chance of the Reins of the Fallen Charger by 3x.

Loot lockouts, for those who don’t know, limit how frequently your character can obtain loot from a boss, so after this hotfix you’ll only be able to loot the Charger, and have a chance of picking up the mount, once a day.

But the Fallen Charger’s Reins are now three times more likely to drop, which should increase the likelihood you’ll get your own ghost horse to race around the Shadowlands.