WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 included hidden changes to Warlock portals & more

WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 adds all of the Eternity’s End content to the game, closing out the battle between our heroes and the Jailer – but apparently, there are more changes that Blizzard didn’t disclose.

As players finally take to the celestial plains of Zerith Mortis in WoW Shadowlands’ final content patch, Eternity’s End, Blizzard confirmed that there would be a slew of adjustments accompanying the 9.2 update.

From class nerfs and buffs, to an all-new Darkmoon Faire event, there’s a lot to dive into, but it turns out that Blizzard have enacted some unannounced changes, too.

Spotted by players on the game’s official subreddit, many have been left irritated by scores of undocumented amendments that are changing the way some of the core systems work.

WoW players find unannounced Shadowlands 9.2 changes

Starting a thread entitled ‘undocumented patch changes,’ one player writes “every patch Blizzard make changes to the game that will not get mentioned in their official patch notes release. However, Reddit usually manages to spot these changes eventually, and to continue the tradition here is an undocumented patch changes-thread.”

Noting that there have been some changes to the daily quests in Chains of Domination zone, Korthia, they urge players to comment with any new mechanics – and they’ve done just that.

Comments list off a series of changes to some of the game’s central systems, many of which aren’t getting rave reviews. These include:

Arcane mages can now engage combat with Arcane Barrage , as it now hits all four of its possible targets instead of just one.

, as it now hits all four of its possible targets instead of just one. Katy Stampwhistle (the mail gnome), now has some new unique voice lines when you interact with her.

when you interact with her. Warlock portals (Demonic Gateway) can now be placed more often, but require LOS to use.

(Demonic Gateway) can now be placed more often, but to use. Keybinds have been changed (primarily on Nordic/German keyboards).

(primarily on Nordic/German keyboards). When changing Covenants, your hearthstone is automatically reset to the new Covenant hall .

. New command table missions.

No doubt as players journey through the concluding chapter of the Shadowlands saga, they’ll continue to uncover more of these hidden changes, especially when the Jailer finally goes live in-game.

Until then, though, be sure to post your own findings on the dedicated thread.