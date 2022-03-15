WoW Shadowlands Halondrus boss just smashed the ‘Race to World First’ record

As World of Warcraft’s Race to World First pits the pros against WoW Shadowlands’ Eternity’s End Sepulcher of the First Ones Raid, one boss has caused so much trouble it’s set to break records.

If you have ever tried out a Mythic Raid (or any Raid for that matter) in World of Warcraft, you’ll quickly realise that some creatures are just built different – and WoW Shadowlands’ Sepulcher of the First Ones is no different.

Arriving alongside the Eternity’s End content in Patch 9.2, players can finally face down the Alliance’s fallen King, Anduin Wrynn, alongside his tormentor, Zovaal, the Jailer himself.

Advertisement

Yet these two fearsome foes have yet to be felled in the Race to World First, as some of WoW’s best guilds are still struggling to clear the ninth boss of the raid: Halondrus the Reclaimer.

WoW Race to World First raiders finally beat Halondrus

After a long and drawn-out battle between WoW’s finest and Halondrus the Reclaimer, Liquid and Echo have moved on to face the fallen king themselves.

Liquid pulled the four-legged monstrosity a colossal 357 times before finally defeating it, with Echo on their heels with 361 attempts. As others clamor to take on Anduin, it turns out that Halondrus is the only non-end Raid boss to have remained undefeated within the first week of RWF.

Advertisement

Read More: WoW Classic server populations in 2022

“For the first time since Mythic raiding was introduced in the Warlords of Draenor pre-patch a boss other than the final boss of the raid has survived the first Mythic raiding week,” writes one fan on the game’s subreddit.

“Not only that, but three of them have,” they continue, referring to Anduin, Lords of Dread, and Rygelon, the three bosses that stand between Halondrus and the final faceoff against the Jailer. Listing off each of the World First tournaments in order, it transpires that Halondrus has the potential to break records.

Halondrus is down. ⚔️@LiquidGuild defeats the Reclaimer after 357 pulls. Now they face Anduin.#RWF pic.twitter.com/pzOlfa0s1X — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 14, 2022

As the last stragglers take down this beastly crab-inspired guardian, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Blizzard tones down its difficulty.

Advertisement

For now, though, all eyes are on the future, and whether or not these players can take down the Jailer and save Azeroth from his tyranny.