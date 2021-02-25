 WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination new Covenant flying mounts - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination new flying mounts

Published: 25/Feb/2021 15:07 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 16:49

by Lauren Bergin
WoW Shadowlands new Covenant Mounts
Blizzard Entertainment

BlizzConline surprised World of Warcraft fans with the Chains of Domination announcement. Alongside the new content patch there’s a whole host of new flying mounts for WoW fans to take to the skies on. 

If there’s one thing that WoW players love it’s being able to traverse the plains of Azeroth in style. Whether it’s in transmogged armor or with the flashiest items, it’s important to look good while slaying those across the WoW universe.

Some of the new additions that’ll be accompanying the new Chains of Domination content patch are a host of new flying mounts that are specific to each different Covenant.

Excited to see which mount your chosen Covenant will be getting? We’ve got them all in one place so that you can take a look.

New flying mounts in WoW Chains of Domination

Flying WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment
Fancy taking your Ensorcelled Everwrym for a flight? He’ll be able to make some friends along the way.

Inspired by each Covenant’s respective ethos, the four different mounts feature three different color palettes in order for you to customize your mount to your own taste.

Below we’ve got images of all of the mounts for you to check out:

Kyrian

WoW Shadowlands Kyrian Mount

Necrolord

Necrolord Mount WoW Shadowlands

Night Fae

WoW Shadowlands Night Fae Mount

Venthyr

WoW Shadowlands Venthyr Stoneborn mount

How to unlock Covenant flying mounts

The first thing you need to do is ensure that you are part of one of the four Covenants that reside within the Shadowlands. Each has its own respective benefits, so make sure that you pick the one that’s best for you (or the one with the coolest mount).

The second step to getting your respective mount is very simple: all you have to do is learn to fly. While that sounds like a pretty mammoth task, we’ve got a full breakdown of how to fly in WoW: Shadowlands right here.

The journey through the Shadowlands is long and merciless, so it’ll be great to have a Covenant companion by your side to lessen the grind.

How to fly in WoW Shadowlands

Published: 25/Feb/2021 12:34 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 16:54

by Lauren Bergin
How to Fly in WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment

In World of Warcraft’s ever-expanding universe, flying is the best way to get around. Here’s a breakdown of what you need to do to take to the skies in WoW Shadowlands.

Your first glance at the World of Warcraft map most likely sent you into a tailspin. You’ve got Azeroth itself which is split into its different continents, and then areas outside the realm such as The Maw, Argus, and many, many more.

The upcoming Chains of Domination patch that was announced at BlizzConline will add yet more areas from Shadowlands for you to explore by flight, but how can you do this quickly?

Flying is the best way to traverse the perils of the WoW universe, so here’s an easy guide as to how to fly in WoW Shadowlands.

How to unlock flying in WoW Shadowlands

How to fly in WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment
Want to fly like a Kyrian? Here’s how!

First off, it’s important to remember that flying will not be available in WoW Shadowlands until Patch 9.1 drops. The patch is a content patch, and will be delivering Chains of Domination into the game.

Secondly, you’ll have to have a flying mount in your inventory. We’ll be dropping an extensive guide on how to get these soon, so make sure you check back here for more info!

Thirdly, you’ll only be able to fly in the Covenant zones of Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenwearld, and Revendreth.

While the current list of requirements hasn’t been made available yet, based on previous patches, we assume that you’ll have to complete these three steps in order to fly in the available zones:

  • Explore all of the Shadowlands.
  • Complete all zones’ quests.
  • Reach a certain level of Covenant renown.

We’ll update this section as soon as concrete information becomes available.

Where to find Flying Trainers

How to fly in WoW Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment
Make sure you have a flying mount before you leap off of a cliff!

Unlike previous expansions, the Shadowlands expansion will not require a Flightmaster’s Whistle. Instead, you can purchase flight training from any of the game’s Flight Masters.

Below are the steps you’ll need to take in order to take to the skies of the Shadowlands:

  1. Learn Expert Riding: this is available at Level 30 at the price of 250 Gold and allows you to use flying mounts.
    1. If playing as an Alliance race you can learn Expert Riding from Bralla Cloudwing in Stormwind.
    2. If playing as a Horde race you can learn Expert Riding from Maztha in Orgrimmar.
  2. Master riding can also be purchased at Level 40 for 5,000 Gold to increase your speed whilst in flight.
  3. Equip your flying mount and take a leap of faith!
  4. Buy the Draenor Pathfinder from your Flight Trainer for 250 Gold to fly in Draenor.
  5. Buy the Broken Isles Pathfinder from your Flight Trainer for 250 Gold to fly in the Broken Isles.

So, that’s it for flying in Shadowlands! We’ll keep this piece up to date with any new changes as the developers set Patch 9.1 live. Until then, it’s worth grinding towards a flying mount. It certainly makes life a lot easier, and they’re cute!