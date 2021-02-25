WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination new Covenant flying mounts - Dexerto

BlizzConline surprised World of Warcraft fans with the Chains of Domination announcement. Alongside the new content patch there’s a whole host of new flying mounts for WoW fans to take to the skies on.

If there’s one thing that WoW players love it’s being able to traverse the plains of Azeroth in style. Whether it’s in transmogged armor or with the flashiest items, it’s important to look good while slaying those across the WoW universe.

Some of the new additions that’ll be accompanying the new Chains of Domination content patch are a host of new flying mounts that are specific to each different Covenant.

Excited to see which mount your chosen Covenant will be getting? We’ve got them all in one place so that you can take a look.

New flying mounts in WoW Chains of Domination

Inspired by each Covenant’s respective ethos, the four different mounts feature three different color palettes in order for you to customize your mount to your own taste.

Below we’ve got images of all of the mounts for you to check out:

Kyrian

Necrolord

Night Fae

Venthyr

How to unlock Covenant flying mounts

The first thing you need to do is ensure that you are part of one of the four Covenants that reside within the Shadowlands. Each has its own respective benefits, so make sure that you pick the one that’s best for you (or the one with the coolest mount).

The second step to getting your respective mount is very simple: all you have to do is learn to fly. While that sounds like a pretty mammoth task, we’ve got a full breakdown of how to fly in WoW: Shadowlands right here.

The journey through the Shadowlands is long and merciless, so it’ll be great to have a Covenant companion by your side to lessen the grind.