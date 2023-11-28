WoW Season of Discovery worldwide release times confirmed

With excitement building among the community, Blizzard has confirmed the full release times for World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery, and there’s a break from the format of the arrival of previous games.

In previous releases of Classic WoW and the subsequent expansions, the launch time has been set at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET/12 am CEST. In a break from that tradition, Season of Discovery will actually be launching two hours earlier, with the complete release schedule as follows:

Time Date Timezone 2.00 pm 30 November Hawaii 1.00 pm 30 November Pacific 3.00 pm 30 November Mountain 4.00 pm 30 November Central 6.00 pm 30 November Eastern 5.00 pm 30 November PEI 9.00 pm 30 November Brazil, Argentina 11.00 pm 30 November GMT 10.00 pm 30 November CET 8.00 am 30 November EET 11.00 am 31 November Perth 5.00 am 31 November Sydney 11.00am 31 November Wellington

One of the main points of apprehension heading into the launch of the new game is what the queue times will look like when it does go live. Classic players will remember the exceptionally long queue times that dogged the first game’s release and be concerned that it may happen again.

That said, the developers have gone some way to try to address this potential issue right out of the gate. Season of Discovery will be played on larger servers with more layers, increasing the capacity of the number of players that can log in at once and reducing the bottleneck in the process. This also has the added bonus of fragmenting the community much less than in other WoW games.

Whatever happens, it feels like there is more excitement than there has been for any WoW game since the original Classic was released in 2019. Blizzard has laid out an exciting vision, and many are waiting with bated breath to see if they are able to deliver.