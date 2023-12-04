WoW Season of Discovery’s major rune is finally found by players

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has finally arrived, taking the community by storm. With many players heading out to explore Azeroth’s new secrets, one particularly desirable Rune has finally been uncovered.

For those who don’t know, the new Rune Engraving system allows players to find Runes in the open world. These can then be engraved onto gear to provide new abilities and passive buffs that have made classes far more potent.

In addition, many of these Runes will allow classes to operate in new roles that were traditionally off-limits to them, like Tank and Healer. One of these Runes is Metamorphosis, which enables Warlocks to become a damage-soaking demon.

Up to now, the method of attaining this Rune has been a mystery, but it has seemingly finally been discovered by very determined players.

The Season of Discovery Metamorphosis Rune is finally discovered

In a post on Reddit, one user shared that the Metamorphosis Rune had been revealed as part of a quest to kill and loot certain mobs.

Though this article will not reveal specifics for those who want to find it on their own, it seems that the quest may have initially been bugged. This theory emerges as many claim they had completed the specific requirements to uncover the quest, but it didn’t appear.

Fans reacted quickly to the news with a mixture of delight and anger at Blizzard’s perceived shortcomings. One said: “So it was bugged and didn’t appear, and Blizzard said nothing and hotfixed it in after 3 days.”

Others lamented the fact that it requires the completion of endgame activities to obtain, with one stating: “So basically, Blizzard misled the entire warlock tank community. In order to tank, you have to functionally complete the entire phase. The method itself is fine for any other rune. Make this what you have to do for Demonic Grace, or AOE shadowbolt. Locking an entire spec behind this is awful.”

In any case, many are delighted that the Rune has at least been discovered, and Warlocks will be able to Tank very soon. In a broader sense, Season of Discovery has also been an enormous success, with huge numbers returning to the game to try the fresh take on Classic WoW.