WoW reveals incredible number of characters created already in Season of Discovery

A new official video posted by World of Warcraft developer Blizzard has confirmed the early success of Season of Discovery, in a crowded field of other flavors of the game.

The release of Season of Discovery has widely been seen as Blizzard testing the waters for the long-rumored Classic+ game mode. The seasonal experience offers new abilities, class roles, and instances, including a ten-man raid adaptation of Blackfathom Deeps.

This is just the first phase. With the level cap currently set at just 25, the plan is to advance to Levels 40, 50, and eventually 60. Of course, this would only be worth it if there were enough solid evidence to confirm that people were choosing Season of Discovery over the other Classic options.

Now, a video released by World of Warcraft has detailed their early successes, including a staggering number of created characters.

WoW players have created over 4.5 million characters in Season of Discovery

In a video posted to their official YouTube account, the developers behind Season of Discovery shared some eye-opening statistics on the game’s early successes.

In the first week after the game’s release, a staggering 4,535,307 characters were created. Of course, there is the important caveat that many will have been made to reserve names and places on servers, but it’s an impressive number nonetheless.

The stats didn’t stop there. The big new feature in the game is Runes, and players have managed to uncover 10,205,090 in total. Interestingly, only 0.09% of characters have managed to collect all 12 of the Runes available to their class.

Additionally, only 460,083 characters, or around 10%, have reached the level cap. At just 25, it should not take too long to reach the end, so why so few have managed to do so is an interesting question. From there, only 86,135 players have cleared Blackfathom Deeps, or around 1.9% of the total population.

Though it is possible to read into those Season of Discovery endgame numbers negatively, there is still plenty to be optimistic about from Blizzard’s perspective. It will be interesting to see how those numbers progress as players move through the phases.