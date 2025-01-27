WoW Plunderstorm Creator Royale won by unlikely duo with genius strategy

World of Warcraft’s second Plunderstorm Creator Royale has drawn to a bloody conclusion and two streamers emerged with the overall victory, using a tactic that could prove divisive to some of those watching at home.

Plunderstorm is Blizzard’s first-ever foray into the battle royale genre, as players compete to be the last solo/duo standing in an ever-decreasing map. Starting each round with a relatively blank character, players pick up powers by killing NPCs and other players.

As the game progresses, the storm closes in and the fighting becomes more intense. This game mode serves as the setting for the Creator Royale, a unique competition in which popular WoW streamers compete in duos to be the last team standing.

Heading into the final round, there were plenty of teams who had a chance of emerging with the win, but an unlikely duo took home the crown thanks to their use of an ingenius and unique strategy.

Gingi and Meeres cheese the win

Blizzard Entertainment

Heading into the final game, streamers Xaryu and Pikaboo were way ahead of the pack on placement points and eliminations. Unfortunately for them, the format of the tournament doesn’t take this into account in the final game, with only the last team alive claiming the overall win.

Despite finishing in 4 place in the overall standings, Gingi and Meeres ended up being that team. Though their tactics might not be to everyone’s tastes, there’s no denying how clever and effective it was in the last match.

Gingi used another team’s Gnomish Gravity Launcher to reach a high roof in Stromgarde Keep. From up there, he watched as Mes (partnered with Cdew) ended up being the last person standing following the bloody ground battle. By simply waiting for the storm to do its work from his position of safety, Gingi became the last one alive, winning the tournament for his team.

The tournament was another huge success for the unique WoW-adjacent game mode, drawing thousands of viewers across each stream. With the second iteration proving even more popular than the first, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this become an annual staple of the WoW calendar.