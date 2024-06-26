WoW players slam “boring” War Within login screen for major missing feature

World of Warcraft: The War Within is two months away, and more details of what players can expect when it arrives are emerging. One of the big reveals is the supposed new login screen, and many are unhappy with its design.

According to Wowhead on Twitter/X, they managed to obtain a first look at The War Within’s login screen, and many feel that it’s an underwhelming offering when compared with previous expansions.

Several players noticed the similarities with WoW TCG Hearthstone, which also features a relatively static screen. This included streamer Annie Fuschia, who posted her thoughts in the responses to the post.

Article continues after ad

The overriding complaint seems to be the lack of animation and scale in the art. The Dragonflight login screen features a spectacular rendition of capital city Valdrakken before a dragon swoops in and sits atop one of its many peaks.

Several simply labeled it “boring” as a result, with it giving little reference to the content and main features of the upcoming expansion.

Article continues after ad

WoW streamers Taliesin and Evitel also passed comment on The War Within login screen, saying they “don’t love” the supposed final product.

In the above tweet, they do raise an interesting possibility for the future. The design of the screen does suggest that Blizzard could reveal something within it, after the expansion’s release. As they do note, however, this doesn’t do much to elevate the initial iteration.

Article continues after ad

Despite all of the negative sentiment around the login screen, the general mood around The War Within expansion is very positive. The new additions to the content and the refocusing of the story as the first of three parts have all been met with near-universal praise.

The War Within is set to release on August 26, or August 22 in early access for those who purchase the Epic Edition.