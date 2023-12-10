WoW players share major issue with Rogue Tanking in Season of Discovery

One of the most exciting elements of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery was the viability of new class roles. However, players are currently taking to social media to share their difficulties Tanking as a Rogue.

For those entering Season of Discovery blind, the game would appear no different from the original version of WoW Classic released in 2019. As players advance through the levels, however, they are able to collect new Runes, which augment their traditional powers and abilities.

This has led to some genuinely mind-blowing combinations, including spectacular Mage healing and Warlocks ascending to the top of the Tanking tree alongside Warriors. That said, Rogues have lagged behind their peers in their new Tanking pursuits, and players are sharing one reason they think it has suffered.

Combo Points make Rogue Tanking difficult in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their frustration at the combo point system in Tanking and how it impedes essential mechanics in the game.

For those more used to retail WoW, Combo Points built up on the target in Classic, rather than the Rogues themselves. This changed in Warlords of Draenor, but in a Tanking scenario in Season of Discovery, it prevents the Rogue from taunting another target without losing their Combo Points. This makes it challenging to keep aggro on packs of more than two.

Many were quick to agree that something needs to change for Rogue Tanks to remain viable in complex content. One said: “Rogue combo points need to be on the Rogue, not the target. It’s just bad gameplay, I don’t care how classic it is. This is a needed change.”

Another suggested a change in playstyle is enough to resolve the issue in multi-target fights, adding: “I don’t get why Tank Rogues can’t adapt and just not use high Combo Point finishers on multi-target fights. Just use 1 CP to bladedance then tab target generate aggro, you don’t need to use more than 1 CP. Save your high CP finishers for single-target fights.”

With at least three more phases to come in Season of Discovery, changes to all of the classes are likely as new content is introduced. Whether Blizzard will take the leap of faith and alter the Combo Point system to the later version remains to be seen.