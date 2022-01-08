WoW players rejoice after Blizzard scraps unpopular Shards of Domination system

Blizzard is officially getting rid of the Shards of Domination mechanic, and WoW players are happy to see it being scrapped.

The World of Warcraft community got a bit of good news on January 7, when Blizzard announced that Shards of Domination would be disabled in the next major update.

Shards will be getting scrapped in patch 9.2, and it seems most players couldn’t be happier to bid the system farewell.

“Good riddance”

Replying to a player’s question about what would happen to Shards in patch 9.2, Blizzard replied that they would officially be getting rid of the mechanic come 9.2.

“Our plan, is to disable Shards of Domination in Zereth Mortis, the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid, and all PvP and dungeons,” community manager Kaivax replied. “Shards would still work as before in previous Shadowlands zones, the Maw, the Sanctum of Domination Raid, and Torghast.”

Advertisement

Based on the replies to this news, it doesn’t seem like anyone will be very upset to see the system removed.

“Terrible system with no catch up mechanics. Good riddance,” one player replied.

“And may they never f***ing return in any shape or form ever again,” another added.