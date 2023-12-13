WoW players praise “most responsive” devs over Season of Discovery success

The release of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has been a significant success for Blizzard, and many in the community have come together to heap praise on the team behind it.

The relationship between WoW players and Blizzard more generally has not always been a cohesive one. The retail version of the game has been through some difficult times in recent years, and the game’s community historically has not been afraid to make their feelings known.

This applies to every flavor of the game more generally, and the feedback process is a hugely important part of the development of any MMO, when constructive. Season of Discovery has been largely successful in achieving its aims, but there has still been plenty of interaction between the players and the dev team.

Now, large parts of the community are coming together to praise those working on the game for what they perceive as unique responsiveness and clarity in decision-making.

WoW dev team has offered unique clarity on Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their belief that the team working on Season of Discovery is one of the best they have ever come across.

https://www.reddit.com/r/classicwow/comments/18gon51/this_season_of_discovery_developer_team_is/

The responses to the OP were immediately flooded by members of the community who wished to share their own positive feedback. One said: “It just goes to show that the real problem is a lack of transparency. People are far less angry when they get an honest straightforward response, which is why corporations are typically so bad at PR. They rarely do anything in transparency and good faith.”

Another referenced Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield, who has been actively communicating development choices on Twitter, saying:

“I don’t always agree with everything Aggrend believes, but I appreciate how active, responsive, and dedicated they are. There’ll never be someone who you agree with 100% of the time, it’s the constant updates that matter.”

A third added their agreement, with some gameplay caveats: “I agree. They are doing a pretty good job so far in not implementing controversial features and listening to the player base. All of the features that suck are either new ideas (waylaid supplies) or old ideas that they thought people liked (AV-style world PvP event). Everything else seems to be going pretty well. They are even getting classes balanced very quickly in my opinion.”

The first phase has gone remarkably smoothly for Blizzard, and they will undoubtedly be keen to keep this momentum going as the level cap increases. As the community continues to provide significant feedback, it won’t be long before much of that is implemented into the game.