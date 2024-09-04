WoW players infuriated with “janky” flying mounts in The War Within

Flying is one of the most fun aspects of exploration in World of Warcraft, but players have been left infuriated after the release of The War Within, thanks to a bug that caused annoying issues with the mechanic.

The bug, players claimed, causes mounts to auto-correct when flying. Ideally, when flying, you want your mount to tip down slightly for maximum speed while also making landing easy. However, if you do that, the game will either level your mount with the ground or pull you down entirely.

This leads to a loss in speed and continuity when flying, as one player slammed it as “janky” on the World of Warcraft subreddit after the release of The War Within. The reason behind this is a bug that triggers when you take off from a water body. If you don’t want your mount to go haywire, you need to be on solid ground before getting on top of your dragon.

As it happens, players are quite annoyed by this with one of them claiming, “Yes, I noticed that and it feels awful.” Another user chimed in on the matter, “That dipping too far, as you said, ran me into the ground a few times.”

Some of the users thought it was a problem with their peripherals with one of them stating, “I was blaming my new mouse but I’ve had no other issues.”

However, this issue with the mounts reacting differently when taking off from a water surface might be directly related to how characters behave as well. This is because when players swim up after diving, the game automatically levels you at the surface as it’s not possible to fly into the air.

This same mechanic may have become intertwined with mounts as well, even though that should not be the case. Currently, it is unconfirmed if Blizzard is aware of the bug or if they are actively working to address it with a fix.

If it does get patched out by the developers in the future, we will update you with the necessary information.