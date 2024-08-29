WoW players feel “fun was nerfed” with leveling changes to The War Within

Blizzard made changes to the leveling difficulty after the release of World of Warcraft‘s The War Within and players aren’t happy about it at all.

The War Within was available for Early Access to players who pre-ordered the expansion and bought extra game time. Blizzard shared that they received feedback that the leveling in the early stages of Khaz Algar was too easy with end-game gear from Dragonflight.

As such, Blizzard responded quickly after the official release of The War Within. As per the information posted on the World of Warcraft forum by a community manager, the developers adjusted the difficulty in the early stages of the new expansion. This means that when you’re near level 70, the game would feel harder, but as you approach 80, the experience will remain unchanged.

Blizzard War Within players are furious after Blizzard made leveling changes.

This did not sit well with players who started playing outside of early access with one of them claiming, “Fun was detected. Fun was nerfed successfully”. The primary complaint stemmed from the fact that Early Access players had it easier and others will have to struggle, especially those who play World of Warcraft casually.

Fans complained that this decision was a “knee-jerk reaction” from Blizzard and that the players who burned through The War Within in a couple of days and have multiple level 80 characters aren’t the majority.

Another user chimed the devs are “speed running making everyone mad” within the first two days of the expansion’s release.

The biggest problem with this is that leveling up alternate characters will feel slow and tedious as you’ll have to deal with the added difficulty each time. In fact, some players suggested leveling all characters to level 75 first and then pushing them to 80 as the later stages will be a lot easier.

Blizzard hasn’t responded to the complaints from the players yet. However, we will update you with the information, if there are any changes in the coming days.