WoW players call for cross-faction support for all casual content

World of Warcraft is about to enter a new era, as The War Within releases in August as the first chapter in a three-expansion saga. As such, the community has been sharing changes it wants to see, including an end to the faction split.

When WoW first went live in 2004, it was entirely centered around the struggle between the Alliance and Horde. Once players had chosen a side, they would only meet their counterparts in the opposite faction during World or Instanced PvP.

Since then, a lot has changed. Though Battle for Azeroth resurrected the old rivalry somewhat, each subsequent expansion has brought the factions closer together. Now, players from both Horde and Alliance can compete in Mythic+ and raids together, but they still can’t do casual leveling dungeons as a group.

In a post on Reddit, one player called for the remaining restrictions to be lifted when The War Within launches.

All of the responses were in agreement, with many feeling that the restrictions have become arbitrary at this point.

“A very good point. These remaining cross-faction restrictions could not go away fast enough, IMO. They should have gone away with cross-faction guilds, and it’s wild they are still around with the pre-patch,” one said.

Another added, “Yeah it’s unfortunate. You have three weeks of normal and heroic dungeons coming in TWW, and you can’t queue with your cross-faction guildies till M+/raid comes out. Feels bad man.”

The major issues occur with the older portions of the game, where many elements were designed with the factional conflict in mind. Amending this content would likely be a huge job, particularly considering the archaic nature of older quests.

The recent success of WoW Remix has hinted at the possibility, with support for cross-faction across the board now an inevitability for the game’s future.