WoW player mass reported for winning dungeon item in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft has historically tended to bring out the very best and worst in people, and some stories are emerging that suggest Season of Discovery is no different.

The switch to personal loot in the retail version of World of Warcraft essentially eliminated nefarious behavior in the game’s activities. Though that decision was reversed and changed back to a roll-based system, there are still enough contingencies that the days of ninja looting and GQuitting have largely gone.

That said, there are still plenty of flavors of Classic WoW to enjoy, and these modes still have the door open for those who want to embrace their darker side. Interestingly, there is still ample room for those who don’t win a particular item to behave in a wholly unacceptable way.

Now, one player has shared their experience with the latter after they rolled on an item in the Wailing Caverns dungeon in Season of Discovery.

Guildmates unfairly gang up on unfortunate Season of Discovery player

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their experience after defeating a boss during the occasionally tricky dungeon.

Essentially, they were unaware that they were completing the run with a premade group of four friends. After the Darkweave Breeches popped up, the OP “Need” rolled and was shocked to see everyone else in the group do the same, despite the fact only one other person could use it.

Happily for the player, they managed to win the item, but the issue worsened from there. The other members of the group mass reported the player before kicking him from the dungeon, all for winning an armor piece fair and square.

Though this is clearly not good in-game etiquette, it can become much more severe than that. The player reported that they were given an official warning by Blizzard, with little recourse for appealing that decision.

With Season of Discovery currently thriving, it’s likely that this is not the only story of unjust and calculated reporting by certain groups. Unfortunately, the Classic formula limits the possibility of doing much about it, and instead relies on the good nature of the community.