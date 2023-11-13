WoW player hopes Blizzard has been lying about Season of Discovery

One World of Warcraft player who is excited for the release of Season of Discovery has shared their hope that the developer has been lying via the data currently available.

The release of Season of Discovery on November 30 will amount to the closest approximation of Classic+, a mode that the community has been calling for in significant numbers. Built around the original Vanilla version of Azeroth, the game will feature significant changes to the class system, leveling and endgame experiences.

One of the major elements throughout is mystery. There will be new areas for players to discover and Runes, which represent the major mechanic in Season of Discovery, will have to be found. In addition, those Runes will often be protected by challenging combat encounters or unique puzzles.

That element of the unknown has led one player to hope that Blizzard has been less than honest in the data players have had access to thus far.

Player hopes Season of Discovery is filled with fake abilities and items

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their hope that the information available at the current moment is entirely falsified.

For those who are not aware, data miners have been able to access much of what Season of Discovery has to offer. This includes full breakdowns of what individual runes will do, where to find them and how to trigger them. Additionally, unique world buffs and special race/class bonuses have also been found and shared online.

This player hoped that all of that information had been planted to deliberately mislead the community before launch and to preserve the integrity of the game’s mysteries.

Many were quick to disagree, instead suggesting the OP simply avoid the information, saying: “Is the data mining in the room with us right now? People losing sleep over this is pretty funny. I’m all for data mining and haven’t consumed any of it. It’s pretty easy.”

Another wanted to point out that the scale of the information required would make this relatively impossible to achieve, saying: “You argue devs should add fake abilities, items, etc. That costs time. Those same abilities would fool both the minmaxers and non-minmaxers. The funny part is, the minmaxers would easily catch on and find out which are fake. The casuals, not that much. You’d be willing to hurt (everyone, but mostly) casual players in the long run just for the chance of fooling minmaxers.”

With Season of Discovery on the immediate horizon, players won’t have long to wait to find out how much of the existing information is accurate. The extreme hype around the game is causing a lot of disagreements and Blizzard has a major job on their hands to deliver for as many people as possible.