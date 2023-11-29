WoW players hope NPC spotting in 10.2.5 means Night Elf Paladins are incoming

The PTR build for WoW’s 10.2.5 patch features Delas Moonfang, an NPC whose appearance may hint at Night Elf Paladins eventually joining the MMO.

Night Elf Paladins are extremely rare in World of Warcraft lore. Players were introduced to one such character in the MMO’s Warlords of Draenor and Legion expansions nearly a decade ago.

Blizzard has yet to place any real emphasis on this fascinating race and class combo since those expansions, however. While a contingent of players don’t think this particular race should bear the title of Paladin, many others long for the day they become playable.

Interestingly, the Patch 10.2.5 PTR has provided the latter group with a semblance of hope. And it all comes down to one content creator randomly stumbling across a certain NPC.

Night Elf Paladin NPC spotted in WoW’s latest PTR

In exploring the 10.2.5 PTR build, popular World of Warcraft content creator MrGM happened across Delas Moonfang.

This character, the aforementioned Night Elf Paladin, hasn’t been seen since the Legion days. Apparently, the NPC can be found in Bel’ameth — the new location that Night Elves call home.

Needless to say, the sighting is already stirring speculation among the WoW community, with many hoping the race/class combo will eventually become playable.

One hopeful player responded to the MrGM post saying, “NE Paladins please!!! I’ve been asking for so long!!!” Someone else commented, “I swear if we don’t get Nelf paladins in War Within pre-patch… I will lose it.”

Another user said they’ve been waiting for Night Elves to become Paladins since Legion was released. Clearly, the hope is that such a long wait will soon come to an end. With World of Warcraft’s War Within expansion slated for a 2024 release, the crew at Blizzard could tip its hand sooner rather than later.