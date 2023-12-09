WoW Hunters can now tame Wyverns in Season of Discovery

In a bit of good news, after the overbearing nerfs of the last week or two, Hunters are now able to tame Wyverns in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery.

Hunters and their pets were in a historically strong position after the release of Season of Discovery. In particular, the Scorpid had been blowing enemies away, thanks to a potent poison effect and seemingly overbalanced pet scaling.

This led to the armored companion being able to output more damage than most player-controlled classes, an effect that was clearly unintended on the part of Blizzard. Unfortunately for Hunters, scaling was drastically reduced, and damage suffered accordingly, spectacularly leveling the playing field overnight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, it has emerged that the class can add a new pet to their repertoire in the Wyvern.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Wyverns look fantastic but will not replace Scorpids as the best pet for Hunters

Unlocking and taming Wyverns is a little different and more complex than the usual process. The steps to making pet Wyverns a reality are as follows:

Speak to Jixo Madrocket in Stonetalon Mountains at 59.20, 62.41 and collect the Wild Wyvern Wrangling quest.

Collect the Hypnotic Crystal by defeating Mutanus the Devourer at the end of the Wailing Caverns dungeon.

Create the Gnarled Wand of Wild Magic by combining a Greater Magic Wand with Wild Magic Essence. The latter is a drop from Furbolgs in Ashenvale.

Turn in the quest to Jixo and collect the Wrangling a Wild Wyvern quest.

Follow Jixo and watch him complete his task. No interaction or other mechanic is required.

You will be rewarded with the Wyvern Taming Wand and Rune of Kill Command. The former allows Hunters to tame Wyverns.

After completing those steps, it will now be possible to tame Young Pridewings in the Windshear Crag in the Stonetalon Mountains. Though they are arguably the coolest-looking pets in the game, they don’t have any special abilities that make them worth using in endgame activities during phase one. They can learn Bite and Lightning Breath, but it isn’t easy to justify using them over the Scorpid.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know when it comes to finally taming a Wyvern in Season of Discovery. Check back in with Dexerto for all the latest news and guides for the game as it moves through each phase.