WoW Hunter gets huge dose of karma after bullying under-leveled player

World of Warcraft is full of stories of players coming together to do great things. It’s also full of people misbehaving, and one Hunter got a dose of karma after electing to join the ranks of the latter.

There are very few games in existence that give players as much to do as World of Warcraft. Some players focus on gearing up and taking on the hardest content. Others exclusively play PvP, while others spend days on end collecting the rarest items, mounts and pets in the game.

That latter pursuit has created some of the best stories in the game’s storied history. Uniquely lucky hunts for the Time-Lost Proto Drake or the Thundering Onyx Cloud Serpent finally dropping after 3000 kills, it’s all in a day’s work for dedicated WoW players.

Now, one player has shared the hilarious story of how karma came back to bite a player who used his superior level to try and bully them away from collecting a new pet.

WoW Hunter stops player camping Loque’nahak and gets immediate justice

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their story of camping at the rare spawn location of Loque’nahak, a tameable Spirit Beast with a unique skin.

The OP was only level 30 but more than capable of taming Loque’nahak. A level 70 Hunter appeared and told them to leave the spot, or he’d kill the mob before the OP was able to tame it. Rather than argue, the player moved on to other locations where the mob has been known to spawn and found it almost immediately.

After successfully taming the incredibly rare pet, he returned to the original spot to show off his shiny new acquisition, delivering a massive dose of karma in the process.

Many in the community were delighted with the outcome. One said: “Ha, that’s a happy ending! Love it. I play Hunter as well. If there’s already someone at a rare spawn point, then I was late, and that’s on me. I wish them luck and move on. Right now I’ve got two Henri Snufftail skunks, and I run with the title Smelly.”

Another offered a tip on how players can acquire Loque’nahak for themselves, saying: “While I’m glad karma had a say in this situation, if you go into WM, he’s always up. I have like 7 or 8 Loqs across all my hunters.”

With new mounts and pets being added to the game all the time, stories of player collaboration are as common as the less-savory one above. The new expansion is scheduled for release in the Fall, bringing with it a whole new set of collectables along with it.