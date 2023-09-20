WoW players claim Blizzard is purposefully letting people abuse gold exploit

World of Warcraft players think Blizzard knows about an ongoing gold exploit but won’t fix it amid climbing WoW Token prices.

Gold in World of Warcraft is a hot commodity, though players can earn a pretty penny by completing questlines, investing in certain gathering professions, and so on.

Farming, of course, serves as another viable option, yet some players – read cheaters – have taken a liking to economy-destroying exploits. According to the community, one exploit, in particular, has been wreaking havoc on WoW for the last several months.

As a result, the value of bold and WoW Tokens continues to skyrocket with no certain end in sight. The hope is that Blizzard will issue a fix; players aren’t confident the studio will take action, though.

WoW players blast Blizzard for not patching out gold exploit

Fed up with a gold exploit they refused to name, World of Warcraft player Baldilox22 called out Blizzard in a recent Reddit post, noting that the “WOW token price balloons to 332k due to [a] massive gold-making exploit.” (As of writing, a single WoW Token is valued at over 325,000 Gold.)

The user says botters have spent the last eight months or so making millions in gold on a daily basis. Apparently, Blizzard’s received plenty of reports on the matter but has yet to acknowledge as much or offer a solution.

“Why it’s not fixed I don’t know but – more than likely the answer is that the further the price gets driven, the more likely you are to just buy a token,” the Redditor concluded.

Blizzard Entertainment

Another Redditor in the thread offered more insight, saying a “chromie exploit” is letting Level 45 enemies drop Level 70 loot. “You just vendor it all,” the user explained. “It’s around 1.2m raw gold a day if done right.” This particular gold exploit has plagued WoW since Dragonflight’s arrival in November 2022.

“It’s a problem because normal players wouldn’t get much to abuse this, but bots doing it all day for months on end can make a living off of it, causing in-game prices to soar.”

Newcomers in the thread agree that they’re being hit hard by the cheating tactics of others. One person wrote, “I’m a new player with 12 sparks but can’t afford my gear upgrades because professions don’t make s**t lmao very cool.”

Meanwhile, there are others who don’t think the exploit is having an impact on Token prices. One user argued, “The price always inflates when active players are down. It will come back down closer to 10.2.” Someone else chimed in saying, “This would have minimal impact on tokens. The only thing this would really impact would be RMT.”

Either way, it seems the World of Warcraft community isn’t happy about the larger issue going unchecked.