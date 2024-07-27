WoW: The War Within fixes bring Hunter nerfs and Pathfinder removal

World of Warcraft is preparing for the arrival of The War Within expansion in August and Blizzard is continuing to alter the game ahead of that date. Some further fixes are now live on servers, including a major change to Pathfinder flying.

The pre-expansion patch launched this week, introducing players to many of The War Within’s features for the first time. Warbands are active, allowing players to link four characters together for a more alt-friendly experience.

Additionally, Skyriding is now available on over 400 existing mounts. This enables players to take advantage of the dynamic flight setup of the Dragonriding system on previously ineligible mounts.

With so many new things going on, there were inevitably going to be some issues, and these fixes have addressed some of them.

Complete list of fixes for The War Within

The full list of fixes is as follows:

The War Within: July 25, 2024

Classes

Druid Balance Wrath cast by Convoke the Spirit now consumes Dreamstate buffs from Nature’s Grace and the Amirdrassil Season 3 (2-piece) Set Armor bonus. Amirdrassil Season 3 (2-piece) Set Armor: Dreamstate now increases the damage of Wrath and Starfire by 80% (was 100%). Hunter Survival Players who had a Wildfire Bomb override from Wildfire Infusion’s previous iteration have had them removed. Warrior Protection Fixed a bug causing Spell Reflection to occasionally fail to reflect a spell.



Dungeons and Raids

Algeth’ar Academy Fixed an issue where Vexamus would not face its target during the cast of Arcane Expulsion on Heroic and Mythic difficulty.



Flying

Pathfinder requirements for Skyriding have been removed from Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands zones.

Player-versus-Player

Malicia and Field Master Emberath now correctly offer their Dragonflight Season 4 War Mode equipment until the launch of War Within.

Resolved an issue that sometimes prevented healers from being able to duo queue in Rated Battleground Blitz.

Professions

Reduced Trainer costs for Dragonflight professions.

Titles

The Title “Timber Lord” should now display correctly.

The War Within: July 24, 2024

Classes

Hunter Beast Mastery Season 3 Class Set – Bestial Wrath summoning a Dire Beast no longer grants a stack of Huntmaster’s Call. Season 3 Class Set – Bestial Wrath Dire Beast summon duration reduced to 10 seconds (was 15 seconds). Huntmaster’s Call – Fenryr and Hati attack damage reduced by 20%. Huntmaster’s Call – Fenryr Haste increase reduced to 8% (was 10%). Huntmaster’s Call – Hati pet Damage buff reduced to 6% (was 8%). Survival Grenade Juggler procs will now only apply 1 Explosive Shot to the primary target (was primary and secondary targets). Players who had a Wildfire Bomb override from Wildfire Infusion’s previous iteration have had them removed.

Warlock Destruction Decimation can now only trigger from critical strikes dealt by your direct damage abilities.



Player-Characters

Addressed an issue where newly created Evoker cannot queue for legacy content.

Fixed a bug where a player may have been unable to fly if they had not previously unlocked Skyriding/Dragonriding. Any player-characters in this state will now automatically turn on Static Flight mode when they log in.

Using a Character Boost, Race Change, or Faction Change no longer disqualifies the character from doing Heritage Armor quests.

Quests

Eadwaerd remembered where he placed his notes and set them back out for players, allowing them to complete “Handling It.”

That’s all there is to know. With The War Within set to release on August 26, there are likely to be several more rounds of fixes to come.

