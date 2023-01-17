WoW Dragonflight fans devastated at seeing feature removed after 4 expansions

Some WoW fans are unhappy that Blizzard Entertainment didn’t bring back the mission command table for the Dragonflight expansion.

The missions tables in World of Warcraft have more or less proven a staple of the game’s last several expansions. In essence, the feature usually allows players to passively rake in gear, gold, and other in-game resources.

It’s changed quite a bit over the years, though. For example, the mission command table in Battle for Azeroth underwent a host of adjustments that introduced a much-simplified feature.

WoW Shadowlands’ version of the table took a drastic turn, with complex gameplay systems that proved rather divisive overall. The Dragonflight expansion did away with the feature in its entirety.

WoW Dragonflight fans aren’t happy about the mission table

Though Blizzard made clear its intention to shelve the mission table ahead of Dragonflight’s launch, some users are still shocked by the feature’s absence.

“I just realized this is the first time in 4 expansions that we don’t have a mission table,” wrote Reddit user ScorpHunter at the start of a thread.

The thread has received quite a bit of engagement since its posting, much of which suggests the World of Warcraft community is divided on the matter.

Some longtime fans said that while they loved mission tables in earlier expansions such as Warlords of Draenor, they disliked how Blizzard “watered down” the feature in subsequent iterations. Others believed the tables were great until Shadowlands dropped in 2020.

Meanwhile, a few Redditors expressed their long-running hatred of command tables, especially since they became “progressively less interesting and more tedious with each iteration.”

“Good riddance,” another person wrote when reminded of the mission table’s absence in WoW Dragonflight. The really is no way to please everyone.