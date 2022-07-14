Lawrence Scotti . 1 hour ago

WoW’s Dragonflight expansion has entered alpha, and players have begun playing the new Evoker class. Here are all the abilities for the Devastation specialization for Evoker.

In Dragonflight, Blizzard is introducing a boatload of new content to World of Warcraft headlined by a new class, Evoker.

The Evoker class can only be played by the new race, Dracthyr. Evokers will have the ability to choose between two different specializations, Devastation and Preservation. Devastation will be a damage class, and Preservation will be a healer.

Here are all the abilities for the Devastation spec.

Blizzard Blizzard revealed the WoW Dragonflight expansion on April 19.

WoW Dragonflight Evoker Devastation abilities

Devastation Evokers use mana as well as a resource named Essence. A maximum of five Essence can be stored at a time, and regenerated roughly one every five seconds. Essence can be used to cast certain Devastation spells.

Here are all of the Devastation Evoker abilities:

Azure Strike (Blue): Project intense energy onto 2 enemies, dealing (72% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage to them.

(Blue): Project intense energy onto 2 enemies, dealing (72% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage to them. Deep Breath (Black): Take in a deep breath and fly to the targeted location, spewing molten cinders and dealing 4 Volcanic damage to enemies in your path. You are immune to movement impairing and loss of control effects while flying. 2-minute cooldown.

(Black): Take in a deep breath and fly to the targeted location, spewing molten cinders and dealing 4 Volcanic damage to enemies in your path. You are immune to movement impairing and loss of control effects while flying. 2-minute cooldown. Disintegrate (Blue): Consumes 3 Essence Tear into an enemy with a blast of blue magic, inflicting 9 Spellfrost damage over 3 sec, and slowing their movement speed by 30% for 3 seconds.

(Blue): Consumes 3 Essence Tear into an enemy with a blast of blue magic, inflicting 9 Spellfrost damage over 3 sec, and slowing their movement speed by 30% for 3 seconds. Fire Breath (Red): Inhale, stoking your inner flame. Release to exhale, burning enemies in a cone in front of you for [(145% of Spell power)] Fire damage. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. 30-second cooldown.

(Red): Inhale, stoking your inner flame. Release to exhale, burning enemies in a cone in front of you for [(145% of Spell power)] Fire damage. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. 30-second cooldown. Living Flame (Red): Send a flickering flame towards your target, dealing (200% of Spell power) Fire damage to an enemy or healing an ally for (275% of Spell power).

(Red): Send a flickering flame towards your target, dealing (200% of Spell power) Fire damage to an enemy or healing an ally for (275% of Spell power). Pyre (Red): Consumes 2 Essence. Lob a ball of flame, dealing (102.5% of Spell power) Fire damage to the target and nearby enemies.

(Red): Consumes 2 Essence. Lob a ball of flame, dealing (102.5% of Spell power) Fire damage to the target and nearby enemies. Eternity Surge (Blue): Focus your energies to release a salvo of pure magic, dealing [(369% of Spell power)] Spellfrost damage to an enemy.

(Blue): Focus your energies to release a salvo of pure magic, dealing [(369% of Spell power)] Spellfrost damage to an enemy. Firestorm (Red): An explosion bombards the target area with white-hot cinders, dealing [(20% of Spell power) * 7] Fire damage to enemies over 12 sec. 20-second cooldown

(Red): An explosion bombards the target area with white-hot cinders, dealing [(20% of Spell power) * 7] Fire damage to enemies over 12 sec. 20-second cooldown Charged Blast (Blue): Consumes 2 Essence. Exhale a bolt of concentrated power from your mouth for (140% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage. Azure Strike increases the damage of Charged Blast by 100% for 3 seconds, stacking 2 times. 15-second cooldown

(Blue): Consumes 2 Essence. Exhale a bolt of concentrated power from your mouth for (140% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage. Azure Strike increases the damage of Charged Blast by 100% for 3 seconds, stacking 2 times. 15-second cooldown Emerald Blossom (Green): Consumes 3 Essence. Grow a bulb from the Emerald Dream at an ally’s location. After 2 sec, heal up to 3 injured allies within 10 yds for (250% of Spell power). Rank 2: Emerald Blossom costs 2 Essence, but no longer has a cooldown.

(Green): Consumes 3 Essence. Grow a bulb from the Emerald Dream at an ally’s location. After 2 sec, heal up to 3 injured allies within 10 yds for (250% of Spell power). Rank 2: Emerald Blossom costs 2 Essence, but no longer has a cooldown. Blessing of the Bronze (Bronze): Weave the threads of time, reducing the cooldown of major movement abilities for all party and raid members by 15% for 1 hour. 15-second cooldown.

Dragonflight Evoker Class spells

Quell : Interrupt an enemy’s spellcasting and preventing any spell from that school of magic from being cast for 4 sec. 40-second cooldown, 25 yd range.

: Interrupt an enemy’s spellcasting and preventing any spell from that school of magic from being cast for 4 sec. 40-second cooldown, 25 yd range. Overawe : Oppressing Roar removes 1 Enrage effect from each enemy, and its cooldown is reduced by 20 sec for each Enrage dispelled.

: Oppressing Roar removes 1 Enrage effect from each enemy, and its cooldown is reduced by 20 sec for each Enrage dispelled. Landslide (Black): Conjure a path of shifting stone towards the target location, rooting enemies for 30 sec. Damage may cancel the effect.

(Black): Conjure a path of shifting stone towards the target location, rooting enemies for 30 sec. Damage may cancel the effect. Hover : Launch yourself and gain 30% increased movement speed for 6 sec. Allows Evoker spells to be cast while moving. Does not affect empowered spells. 35-second recharge.

: Launch yourself and gain 30% increased movement speed for 6 sec. Allows Evoker spells to be cast while moving. Does not affect empowered spells. 35-second recharge. Rescue (Green): Fly to an ally and heal them for (430% of Spell power). 24-second cooldown.

(Green): Fly to an ally and heal them for (430% of Spell power). 24-second cooldown. Fly With Me : Swoop to an ally and fly with them to the target location.

: Swoop to an ally and fly with them to the target location. Sleep Walk (Green): Incapacitate an enemy for 20 sec, causing them to sleepwalk towards you. Damage has a chance to awaken them. 15-second cooldown

(Green): Incapacitate an enemy for 20 sec, causing them to sleepwalk towards you. Damage has a chance to awaken them. 15-second cooldown Oppressing Roar (Black): Let out a bone-shaking roar at enemies in a cone in front of you, increasing the duration of crowd controls that affect them by 50% in the next 10 sec.

(Black): Let out a bone-shaking roar at enemies in a cone in front of you, increasing the duration of crowd controls that affect them by 50% in the next 10 sec. Tip the Scales (Bronze): Compress time to make your next empowered spell cast instantly at its maximum empower level. 2 min cooldown

(Bronze): Compress time to make your next empowered spell cast instantly at its maximum empower level. 2 min cooldown Unrave l (Blue): Sunder an enemy’s protective magic, dealing (500% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage to absorb shields. 9-second cooldown.

l (Blue): Sunder an enemy’s protective magic, dealing (500% of Spell power) Spellfrost damage to absorb shields. 9-second cooldown. Zephyr : Conjure an updraft to lift your party members within 25 yds into the air, reducing damage taken from area-of-effect attacks by 20% and increases movement speed by 30% for 8 sec.

: Conjure an updraft to lift your party members within 25 yds into the air, reducing damage taken from area-of-effect attacks by 20% and increases movement speed by 30% for 8 sec. Source of Magic (Blue): Redirect your excess magic to a friendly healer for 30 min. When you cast an empowered spell, you restore 0.5% of their maximum mana per empower level. Limit 1.

(Blue): Redirect your excess magic to a friendly healer for 30 min. When you cast an empowered spell, you restore 0.5% of their maximum mana per empower level. Limit 1. Time Spiral (Bronze): Bend time, allowing you and your allies to cast their major movement ability once in the next 10 sec, even if it is on cooldown. 2 min cooldown.

Obsidian Scales (Black): Reinforce your scales, increasing your armor by 200% and reducing magic damage taken by 20%. Lasts 12 sec. Immune to interrupt and silence effects.

(Black): Reinforce your scales, increasing your armor by 200% and reducing magic damage taken by 20%. Lasts 12 sec. Immune to interrupt and silence effects. Renewing Blaze (Red): The flames of life surround you for 8 sec, healing you for over 14 sec for 100% of damage taken.

Naturalize (Green): Cleanses harmful effects from the target, removing all Magic and Poison effects.

(Green): Cleanses harmful effects from the target, removing all Magic and Poison effects. Cauterizing Flame (Red): Cauterize an ally’s wounds, removing all Bleed, Poison, Curse, and Disease effects. Heals for (350% of Spell power) upon removing any effect. 1 min cooldown.

Evoker racial abilities

Tail Swipe : Lash our with your tail, knocking enemies within 6 yds into the air. 1.5 min cooldown.

: Lash our with your tail, knocking enemies within 6 yds into the air. 1.5 min cooldown. Wing Buffet : With a powerful flap of your wings, knock away enemies in front of you. 1.5 min cooldown.

: With a powerful flap of your wings, knock away enemies in front of you. 1.5 min cooldown. Glide: Reduces your falling speed. You can activate this ability with the jump key while falling.

Soar : Muster your strength and launch into the air. Increases flight speed by up to 950%. Cooldown begins when you land. Only available while outdoors. Not available in dungeons and raids.

: Muster your strength and launch into the air. Increases flight speed by up to 950%. Cooldown begins when you land. Only available while outdoors. Not available in dungeons and raids. Visage : Switch between your Dracthyr and Visage forms. Your Visage puts your party at ease, significantly increasing out-of-combat health regeneration.

: Switch between your Dracthyr and Visage forms. Your Visage puts your party at ease, significantly increasing out-of-combat health regeneration. Discerning Eye (NYI): Increases your Perception by 50. Perception increases the radius of tracking Mining and Herbalism nodes, and the chance of finding additional rare materials when gathering.

(NYI): Increases your Perception by 50. Perception increases the radius of tracking Mining and Herbalism nodes, and the chance of finding additional rare materials when gathering. Familiar Skies (NYI): You fly 20% faster on continents that you have fully explored.

(NYI): You fly 20% faster on continents that you have fully explored. Principles of Soaring: While Soaring through the air, pointing yourself toward any given direction sends you in that direction. Pointing yourself downward grants more momentum. Evening out can transfer that momentum forward. Pointing yourself upward slows you down. When at your slowest, you will start to fall slowly toward the ground, forward and down. You also gain access to the following abilities: