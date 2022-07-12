WoW Dragonflight alpha leak reveals Evoker class and new location

Bill Cooney . 11 minutes ago

A new leak from the Dragonflight alpha has apparently revealed one of the first looks at a brand-new class and area coming to WoW’s next expansion.

WoW players are ready to hop into the new Dragonflight expansion and see what it has to offer.

While there’s still a while to go before players can officially play, the alpha is going on for select playtesters to iron things out beforehand.

Now, images from the alpha have supposedly leaked, giving us our first-ever look at the new Evoker class, and a never-before-seen zone as well.

Activision Blizzard WoW’s Dragonflight expansion arrives in late 2022, but it seems leaks have already started to seep out.

The Evoker class has been known about since the reveal of Dragonflight in June 2022, but we don’t really know anything about its abilities or skills.

That is, until an alleged leak was posted to the WoW subreddit on July 12, after first being discovered in an Italian Facebook group, showing the overlay for the class.

In it, we can see some never-before-seen ability icons, along with a zone that looks like nothing else we’ve seen in WoW so far, and an extra bag slot as well.

As it’s only a single screenshot, we don’t have any info on what exactly these new abilities will entail but we can say for sure the icons are entirely new, and not used for other classes before.

On top of that, the area the Evoker is standing in doesn’t resemble anything we’ve seen in Azeroth so far, but does line up with what we know of Valdrakken so far.

Finally, we have to add that none of this is official yet, and could all change by the time Dragonflight is officially released. However, if we really are getting a free extra bag slot, the expansion just might be worth checking out after all.