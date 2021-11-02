WoW director finally responds to calls for cross-factions raids

World of Warcraft cross-faction raiding could be finally be added to the game, based on new comments from WoW director Ion Hazzikostas.

WoW has never featured a raid or dungeon where Alliance and Horde can actually play together.

That could all change in the future, though, as the game’s director Ion Hazzikostas revealed in a November 1 interview with VentureBeat.

WoW cross-faction raiding “on the radar”

In the extensive Q&A with GamesBeat, Hazzikostas said cross-faction raiding is something devs are actively considering after years of requests.

“I’d say that [cross-faction raiding] is a bit more on the radar, yes.” the WoW director said. “That’s one of those areas where, a lot of things to solve, a lot of things to figure out to make it happen.”

Cooperative content between WoW’s factions has been a request from the community for years. But, Hazzikostas revealed the dev team seems to now be considering it as well from a lore and social standpoint.

“If Jaina and Thrall are working alongside each other in the raid, why can’t Alliance and Horde players also work alongside each other in that raid,” he added. “Especially when we know it’s going to solve a lot of the social problems people are grappling with? Particularly trying to keep a high-end Alliance guild together in North America or a Horde one in Oceania.”

It’s not the first time Hazzikostas has ever discussed cross-faction raiding before. In September 2021 he admitted that the lack of cooperative content was a “big barrier” for access to endgame content on some servers.

Cross-faction raiding, guilds, PvE and PvP would be a major update to the MMO, but as of the time of writing, we have no idea when it could happen.

The best guess would be possibly in the next major expansion, given how big of a shift this would be.