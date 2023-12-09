WoW developers respond as bizarre freezing glitch plagues Ashenvale in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is off to a great start, but not every new element of the game is functioning as it should.

For those unaware, one of the significant new features heading into Season of Discovery was the Battle of Ashenvale. This non-instanced event is triggered by hostilities between the two factions in the open world.

When it does, one elite NPC spawns for each faction, and the goal is to take out the enemy leader before the other team, in a similar fashion to Alterac Valley. Players are additionally supposed to complete objectives along the way, with the whole thing coalescing to create a memorable PvPvE experience.

Now, the developer has responded to an issue within the game where the entire event is becoming stuck under specific conditions.

Simultaneous Lieutenant deaths are freezing the Battle of Ashenvale

In a post on Twitter, Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield responded to reports that the event was becoming stuck when two or more lieutenants died simultaneously.

In the post, Greenfield confirmed that the development team is actively working to solve the issue, with the aim being to deploy a complete fix before December 11. Additionally, he assured the community that they already know what is causing the problem behind the scenes.

This is the latest blow to the Battle of Ashenvale after a rocky start in an otherwise very well-received game. Specifically, the way reputation rewards worked initially came in for significant criticism after it encouraged players to ignore objectives and go straight to the boss to nuke it.

Issues with this new PvP setting aside, Season of Discovery has been a massive success for Blizzard so far. Unconfirmed simultaneous player counts look to have been huge, with 3-4 hour queues on some popular servers. With plenty more phases to come, time will tell if the game can maintain its momentum.