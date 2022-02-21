WoW Darkmoon Faire Event: Location, rotations, mini-games & rewards

World of Warcraft‘s Darkmoon Faire is a carnival-inspired event shrouded in mystery for WoW players to enjoy, so here’s everything you need to know about it; from its location and rotations to its fun-filled mini-games.

World of Warcraft’s Azeroth is a universe packed to bursting with content to suit the needs of every MMORPG player. From high-tier raids to battles that pit adorable (yet fearsome) pets against one another – there’s a lot to see and do.

If you’re done with trying to find the elusive Night Elf Heritage Armor, or have already unlocked all of the game’s Allied Races, then you may be looking for something a little different to sate your WoW taste buds.

Enter the Darkmoon Faire, a rotating carnival that lures in players from far and wide to wet their whistle with its mysterious mini-games and limited-time rewards. If you’re looking to grab a ticket to the ominous theme park, here’s everything you need to know about WoW’s Darkmoon Faire; from its location and rotations, to the mini-games you can participate in and the rewards you can claim.

Contents

WoW Darkmoon Faire: Rotation

World of Warcraft’s Darkmoon Faire appears for one week each month. It begins on the first Sunday, running until the second Sunday.

Therefore, for March, 2022, the Darkmoon Faire will become available on Sunday 6, and run until Sunday 13.

WoW Darkmoon Faire: Location

Portals to the Faire can be found just outside the Horde and Alliance cities of Thunder Bluff and Stormwind, meaning you won’t have to run around for eons trying to find them.

Below are the three different ways to enter the Faire:

Horde: Take the portal at Mulgore

Take the portal at Alliance: Take the portal at the Goldshire section of Elwynn Forest

Take the portal at the section of Elwynn Forest Both : Speak to the Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mage in most major cities. They will teleport you to the carnival for a small price. They will also give you the Darkmoon Adventurer’s Guide , which you need to collect artifacts.

: Speak to the in most major cities. They will teleport you to the carnival for a small price.

If you’ve had your fun and scored yourself some prizes, you can exit the Faire using the portal at the Southern End of the island, by the docks, or by returning to the portal you used to get there.

Who goes to the carnival and doesn’t participate in the numerous games on offer?! At the Darkmoon Faire, there are multiple different mini-games that will reward you with gear and help you complete different quests.

In order to participate, you’ll need Darkmoon Game Tokens, with each mini-game charging 1 Game Token to play. These can be bought from Zina Sharpworth (right at the entrance), Sazz Coincatcher (further down the right), and Trixi Sharpworth (next to the Deathmatch Arena).

The playable games are:

Whack-a-Gnoll! – If you get a score of 30 you will complete the ‘It’s Hammer Time’ Daily Quest.

– If you get a score of 30 you will complete the ‘It’s Hammer Time’ Daily Quest. The Darkmoon Cannon! – Completes ‘The Human Cannonball’ Daily Quest if you get 5 Cannon Target Points.

– Completes ‘The Human Cannonball’ Daily Quest if you get 5 Cannon Target Points. Shooting Gallery! – Hit 25 targets in 60 seconds to complete the ‘He Shoots, He Scores’ Daily.

– Hit 25 targets in 60 seconds to complete the ‘He Shoots, He Scores’ Daily. Tonk Challenge! – Destroy 30 Tonk Targets to complete the ‘Tonk Commander’ Daily.

– Destroy 30 Tonk Targets to complete the ‘Tonk Commander’ Daily. Ring Toss! – Land 3 rings on the Darkmoon Turtle to complete the ‘Target: Turtle’ Daily.

– Land 3 rings on the Darkmoon Turtle to complete the ‘Target: Turtle’ Daily. Firebird’s Challenge – Pass through 15 rings while flying to complete the ‘Firebird’s Challenge’ Daily.

– Pass through 15 rings while flying to complete the ‘Firebird’s Challenge’ Daily. Races – You can complete ‘The Real Race’ and ‘The Real Big Race’ Dailies here.

WoW Darkmoon Faire: Vanilla transmogs

One of the best parts of the Darkmoon Faire is that it offers armor transmogs that replicate those from Vanilla WoW’s dungeons.

Purchasable using the zone’s Darkmoon Tickets (acquired by completing different events), you can take a trip down memory lane with these iconic outfits – simply give your tickets to Braum and Brauma to obtain your prizes.

Wrists, Hands, Waist, and Feet items cost 55 tickets, whereas Shoulders, Chest, and Legs items cost 75. There are six different cloth sets, alongside four leather, mail, and plate sets:

Armor Type Vanilla Transmog Cloth Dreadmist Raiment Cloth Deathmist Raiment Cloth Magister’s Regalia Cloth Sorcerer’s Regalia Cloth Vestments of the Devout Cloth Vestments of the Virtuous Leather Shadowcraft Armor Leather Darkmantle Armor Leather Wildheart Raiment Leather Feralheart Armor Mail Beaststalker Armor Mail Beastmaster Armor Mail The Elements Mail The Five Thunders Plate Battlegear of Heroism Plate Battlegear of Valor Plate Lightforge Armor Plate Soulforge Armor

WoW Darkmoon Faire: Pets & mounts

In exchange for your hard earned Darkmoon Faire tickets, you can also splash the cash on some new pets and mounts to accompany your character on their journey.

Below are all of the mounts and pets you can pick up at the Faire, as well as how to get them and how much it’ll set you back.

Mounts

Pet Acquisition Cost (Tickets) Darkmoon Dancing Bear Buy from Lhara 180 Swift Forest Strider Buy from Lhara 180 Darkmoon Dirigible Buy from Lhara 1,000 Darkwater Skate Give Galissa Sundew 500 Darkmoon Daggermaws – Shimmering Moon Kill the Moonfang boss –

Pets

Pet Acquisition Cost (Tickets) Darkmoon Balloon Buy from Lhara or Gelvas Grimegate 90 Darkmoon Cub Buy from Lhara 90 Darkmoon Hatchling Buy from Lhara 90 Darkmoon Monkey Buy from Lhara 90 Darkmoon Tonk Buy from Lhara 90 Darkmoon Turtle Buy from Lhara 90 Darkmoon Zeppelin Buy from Lhara 90 Sea Pony Fishing in the sea around Darkmoon Isle – Darkmoon Rabbit Kill the Darkmoon Rabbit boss – Moon Moon Kill the Moonfang boss – Hogs’ Studded Collar Score 45 points in one session of Whack-A-Gnoll! – Blorp’s Bubble Give Galissa Sundew 50 Darkmoon Daggermaws – Transluscent Shell Give Galissa Sundew 100 Darkmoon Daggermaws – Race MiniZep Controller Complete The Real Big Race with the Rocketeer within 20 tolls – Horse Balloon Buy from Carl Goodup 90 Murloc Balloon Buy from Carl Goodup 90 Wolf Balloon Buy from Carl Goodup 90

So that’s everything you need to know about WoW’s Darkmoon Faire – from its rotations to some of the many prizes that are up for grabs. Looking to become Azeroth’s newest champion? Be sure to check out our other World of Warcraft guides:

