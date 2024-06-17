WoW could be getting “story mode” legacy raids after The War Within release

World of Warcraft has a ton of raids from bygone eras that people continue to farm for transmogs, currency, and mounts. Outside of that, they serve very limited uses, but they could be about to rise to prominence once again, following the release of The War Within.

WoW’s next expansion is set to change a lot about the existing offering. One of the more interesting alterations is the idea of a story mode version of the last raid boss for each tier released during The War Within.

The final boss of each raid often serves as the narrative culmination of that particular chapter of the game. The idea behind this is that solo players have been missing out, and a solo version of the end boss would allow them to experience the expansion’s full story.

Blizzard

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, associate game director Morgan Day confirmed that this initiative may not stop there.

“In Shadowlands, we added ‘Chromie Time,’ where you can play past expansions to level up. We always talk about the strength of World of Warcraft and how we have so much cool content, and how we can leverage that better. As we’ve seen with Remix, the team is trying new and different ideas to leverage that,” he said.

“We’ve talked often about, like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I do Wrath of the Lich King Chromie Time, and I end my leveling experience defeating Arthas? How cool would that be? Right now, you end that experience in a way that’s like, ‘Wait, what’s going on?'”

That said, the feature certainly won’t be present when The War Within launches. Day went on to add, “It’s just a matter of working towards that end goal over time, as we add these new features that allow us to put that tool in our toolbelt.”

The general feeling around World of Warcraft is the best it has been in years. Dragonflight rebuilt confidence around many of the game’s systems and The War Within is intended to build on that new foundation.

With the expansion set to release on August 22 for those with early access, it won’t be too long before we find out how successful it has been.