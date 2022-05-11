WoW Conquest and Valor cap removal in 9.2.5 is big boost for returning players

As of patch 9.2.5, World of Warcraft players will no longer be bound by Conquest and Valor caps, which is a huge boost for returning players who can now farm until their heart’s content.

For a long time now, World of Warcraft players have been complaining about the fact Conquest and Valor, two types of in-game currency used to purchase and upgrade equipment, are limited by a weekly cap.

The reason behind the decision is two-fold. First, it’s intended to discourage players from grinding too hard and burning themselves out. Second, it stops players from breaking away too far ahead of the pack in gear upgrades.

However, it never sat well with players who believe they should be free to grind as much as they want. It also affected returning players and those on alt accounts more than others, making it more difficult for them to catch up.

Now, prayers have finally been answered. Blizzard decided to remove Conquest and Valor caps in WoW patch 9.2.5, and it’s happening as soon as the next realm restarts and weekly resets go live on May 11.

Naturally, the community was ecstatic. “Really great change for alts and any returning players now or into 9.2.5,” wrote one player. “I’d love to see this continued into 10.0 in the form of a weekly scaling cap instead of a fixed cap.”

This is awesome,” wrote another. “I was so pissed trying to get armor through M+ dungeons because I couldn’t spend valor on anything except for my weapon, and you only could earn enough to upgrade it seven times.”

However, others believe it’s taken them too long to make the change. “While this is great, it’s also the Blizzard classic,” one player responded to the news. “Fix expansion stuff in the final patch, and too late. I have one slot hitting item level 272 next reset, so this doesn’t do anything for me.”

Either way, it’s a step in the right direction and a welcome change. So, if you’re someone who was thinking of jumping back into the game but was hesitant due to how far behind you’d be, now is as good a time as any.